Jaden Smith Angrily Exits Interview After Kanye West Is Brought Up: Watch

Photo of Jaden Smith and Kanye West
Source: MEGA/@ourgenerationmusic/Instagram

Jaden Smith angrily exited an interview when Kanye West was mentioned.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Jaden Smith seems to be fed up with Kanye West.

The 27-year-old stormed out of an interview at the Coulda Been Love 2 premiere in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, February 11, when the rapper’s name was brought up.

Source: @ourgenerationmusic/Instagram

Jaden Smith did not want to comment on Kanye West.

“I see you’re working with Steven Smith, who designed with Ye. What are y’all cooking up?” a reporter asked.

Jaden did not reply and instead walked off camera.

“I guess we’ll never find out,” the journalist concluded.

Jaden had teamed up with Steven — who previously partnered with Kanye on Yeezy — for a new sneaker design.

Image of Jaden Smith ditched his interview.
Source: @ourgenerationmusic/Instagram

Jaden Smith ditched his interview.

Fans flooded social media with opinions about the alleged tension between the two artists.

“She looking for answers he don’t want to make public,” one person speculated, while another wrote, “He don’t f--- with Ye since he walked out that fashion show.”

Jaden Smith Walked Out of Kanye West's Fashion Show

Jaden Smith

Image of Jaden Smith is allegedly on bad terms with Kanye West.
Source: @ourgenerationmusic/Instagram

Jaden Smith is allegedly on bad terms with Kanye West.

The Christian Louboutin Men’s Creative Director famously walked out of the musician’s Yeezy fashion show — which featured “White Lives Matter” shirts — in October 2022. Jaden took to X shortly after the presentation to express his disapproval.

"I Had To Dip Lol," he tweeted, later writing, "I Don't Care Who's [sic] It Is If I Don't Feel The Message I'm Out.”

“Black Lives Matter," Jaden added.

The star also “liked” a tweet from a fan who wrote, "Jaden Smith was at Kanye's show and dipped when the 'white lives matter' shirts came out, that's a true king right there YUP."

Jaden Smith Admitted His Relationship With Kanye West 'Really Changed'

Image of Jaden Smith previously left Kanye West's fashion show.
Source: MEGA

Jaden Smith previously left Kanye West's fashion show.

In 2018, Jaden confirmed he’s no longer “cool” with Kanye since dropping music of his own.

“[My relationship with Drake, Kanye, and Donald Glover has] really changed,” he explained in an interview at the time. “I always felt like Little Homie before and that allowed me in all of their circles. But now that I’m on the charts next to them, I’m not really Little Homie anymore.”

The “Icon” singer added, “It’s more like, ‘You can’t hang out with us anymore. We didn’t know you were making an album this whole time. We thought you were just Little Homie giving us free water and s---. You’re not really cool with us anymore.’”

Kanye West Dragged Jaden Smith's Mom's Hair

Image of Kanye West has made questionable comments about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has made questionable comments about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Kanye also reportedly insulted Jaden’s mother Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head in the past.

“Kanye is the most out of control person I know,” she tweeted, to which the “I Wonder” artist replied, “Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair.”

Fans were appalled by his behavior and expressed their anger on Instagram.

"Kanye is diabolical for this," one person wrote.

