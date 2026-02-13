Jaden Smith Angrily Exits Interview After Kanye West Is Brought Up: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Jaden Smith seems to be fed up with Kanye West. The 27-year-old stormed out of an interview at the Coulda Been Love 2 premiere in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, February 11, when the rapper’s name was brought up.

Article continues below advertisement

“I see you’re working with Steven Smith, who designed with Ye. What are y’all cooking up?” a reporter asked. Jaden did not reply and instead walked off camera. “I guess we’ll never find out,” the journalist concluded. Jaden had teamed up with Steven — who previously partnered with Kanye on Yeezy — for a new sneaker design.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ourgenerationmusic/Instagram Jaden Smith ditched his interview.

Fans flooded social media with opinions about the alleged tension between the two artists. “She looking for answers he don’t want to make public,” one person speculated, while another wrote, “He don’t f--- with Ye since he walked out that fashion show.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jaden Smith Walked Out of Kanye West's Fashion Show

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @ourgenerationmusic/Instagram Jaden Smith is allegedly on bad terms with Kanye West.

The Christian Louboutin Men’s Creative Director famously walked out of the musician’s Yeezy fashion show — which featured “White Lives Matter” shirts — in October 2022. Jaden took to X shortly after the presentation to express his disapproval. "I Had To Dip Lol," he tweeted, later writing, "I Don't Care Who's [sic] It Is If I Don't Feel The Message I'm Out.” “Black Lives Matter," Jaden added. The star also “liked” a tweet from a fan who wrote, "Jaden Smith was at Kanye's show and dipped when the 'white lives matter' shirts came out, that's a true king right there YUP."

Article continues below advertisement

Jaden Smith Admitted His Relationship With Kanye West 'Really Changed'

Source: MEGA Jaden Smith previously left Kanye West's fashion show.

In 2018, Jaden confirmed he’s no longer “cool” with Kanye since dropping music of his own. “[My relationship with Drake, Kanye, and Donald Glover has] really changed,” he explained in an interview at the time. “I always felt like Little Homie before and that allowed me in all of their circles. But now that I’m on the charts next to them, I’m not really Little Homie anymore.” The “Icon” singer added, “It’s more like, ‘You can’t hang out with us anymore. We didn’t know you were making an album this whole time. We thought you were just Little Homie giving us free water and s---. You’re not really cool with us anymore.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West Dragged Jaden Smith's Mom's Hair

Source: MEGA Kanye West has made questionable comments about Jada Pinkett Smith.