Everyone & Everything Insulted By Kanye West's Epic Instagram Meltdown

In a series of Instagram stories, Vogue Fashion Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson slammed the designer for choosing to use the phrase, condemning the Yeezy shirts as “deeply offensive, violent and dangerous.”

"The t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence," Karefa-Johnson explained on social media. "There is no excuse. There is no art here."

It seems West was less than thrilled with Karefa-Johnson’s critique, taking to social media to lambast the Vogue higher-up with several personal attacks. "This is not a fashion person. You speak on Ye imma speak on you,” he wrote in a since-deleted post depicting Karefa-Johnson. "I KNOOOOOOOW ANNNNA HATES THESE BOOTS," he wrote alongside another image of Karefa-Johnson, hinting that Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, would not approve of her look.

KANYE WEST SLAMMED FOR WEARING 'WHITE LIVES MATTER' SHIRT TO YEEZY FASHION SHOW: 'NEEDS TO FACE THE CONSEQUENCES'

Yet it seems this feud didn’t last long. Days later, West took to Instagram revealing that he had seemingly settled his issues with the Vogue maven. ​​"Gabby is my sister," West explained in the caption of a since-deleted post. “I'm not letting people go to bed thinking I didn't meet with Gabrielle at 5pm today for 2 hours then we went to dinner at [Ferdi]."

West then explained that award-winning filmmaker Baz Luhrmann filmed this discussion per Wintour’s instructions, noting the footage was still in the editing process.