Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu's Relationship Timeline in 9 Photos
July 2018: Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu Dating Rumors Emerged
After having high-profile relationships, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed to The Guardian in 2017 that being in the spotlight can be difficult, which is why when was asked about Taylor Swift and her music, he opted not to talk about it.
He maintained privacy when he was linked to Jeanne Cadieu after they were spotted traveling Europe in the summer of 2018.
Although they did not comment on the buzz, a source told E! they looked very happy together.
December 2018: Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu's Romance Confirmed
Months after their outing sparked dating rumors, a source told Us Weekly that the pair – who have a 16-year age gap – have been dating quietly for months.
"Jeanne is very mature for her age," said the insider. "She's quirky, smart and loves history, reading; she's a really great and well-rounded person. She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious."
August 2019: Their Relationship Became More Serious
Although Gyllenhaal and Cadieu do not speak about their relationship during interviews, a separate source told Page Six that things between them were getting serious. The Nightcrawler star also introduced his muse to his family and reportedly enjoyed a vacation on Martha's Vineyard.
May 2020: Gyllenhaal Spoke About Their Relationship
Gyllenhaal made a rare statement about their romance in his 2020 interview with British Vogue. He shared he had been lightened up over the past few years and expressed his desire to become a father someday.
"I've turned to my family, I've turned to my friends and I've turned to love," he said. "I'm a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that."
September 2021: They Made Their Red Carpet Debut
During the 74th annual Tony Awards, Gyllenhaal earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his work in Sea Wall/A Life. Although he lost, he brought Cadieu to the premiere of Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter at the New York Film Festival.
"[Jake Gyllenhaal] was happy to have his girlfriend by his side," a source told Us Weekly. "They looked cozy together. He wrapped his arm around her for photo opps. She seems to get along with Maggie and Peter well like she's already part of the family."
October 2021: The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Actor Opened Up About Marriage
Jake became more open about their relationship when he spoke about marriage in his interview with Howard Stern.
"All I want is to be a good husband and a father. ... That really is what I want," he said. "And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don't know if I could have said that before."
February 2022: Gyllenhaal Said COVID-19 Strengthened Their Relationship
While celebrity couples broke up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, things were different between Gyllenhaal and Cadieu, who reportedly grew stronger together.
In his interview with Esquire, the handsome hunk said he felt at ease because he had been in a relationship "that is full of love and support."
June 2023: Couple Attended the French Open
They went on a date at a tennis tournament on June 11, where Jake sweetly wrapped his arm around his lady.
September 2023: Is The Actor Ready to Settle Down?
Amid their blooming relationship, sources revealed that Jake is "crazy about Jeanne," but his sister Maggie and brother-in-law Peter Sarsgaard are anxious that he might not start his own family.
"They love Jeanne and feel it's time for Jake to settle down," an insider said.