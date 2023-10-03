Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu's Relationship Timeline in 9 Photos

After having high-profile relationships, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed to The Guardian in 2017 that being in the spotlight can be difficult, which is why when was asked about Taylor Swift and her music, he opted not to talk about it.

He maintained privacy when he was linked to Jeanne Cadieu after they were spotted traveling Europe in the summer of 2018.

Although they did not comment on the buzz, a source told E! they looked very happy together.