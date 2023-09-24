Jake Gyllenhaal Still Skittish About Marriage Despite Being 'Crazy' About Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu
What's he waiting for?
A source recently opened up about Jake Gyllenhaal's stance on marriage despite his almost five-year long relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu.
The insider claimed the actor, 42, is "still skittish" about tying the knot even though he has lived with Cadieu for two years. They claimed the Brokeback Mountain alum's fear of commitment is keeping him from settling down with the 27-year-old.
Gyllenhaal is "crazy about Jeanne," according to the source, but regardless of his hopes to be a "a good husband and father," he is nervous to make the jump.
"It seems like whenever he starts to get serious about someone, an alarm goes off inside him and he backs off," they added, noting that his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and brother-in-law, Peter Sarsgaard, are afraid he may not start a family.
"They love Jeanne and feel it's time for Jake to settle down," the insider said.
Although the Zodiak star may not be popping the question anytime soon, last year, Gyllenhaal gushed about Cadieu in an interview with Esquire.
"In a lot of ways, we're family. I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease," he raved. "I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."
While Gyllenhaal has seemingly found happiness in his life with Cadieu, he continues to fuel his bad boy reputation.
As OK! previously reported, in March, former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky went on the "Women On Top" podcast, where she slammed the hunk for being the worst celebrity encounter she's ever had.
"Sorry, Jake Gyllenhaal, I'm going to Taylor Swift you right now," the reality TV personality said, hinting at the singer's song "All Too Well," which was allegedly about Gyllenhaal.
"Jake Gyllenhaal shows up for the red carpet — my first red carpet for E! News — I'm like 'I'm gonna kill it. I’m gonna be so good.' I practiced. I rehearsed my questions. I was so ready to go," Fedotowsky shared.
"He walks up, I'm shaking in my heels — which, I'm horrible in heels — and I say to him, 'Hi, Jake who'd you bring tonight?' Like, for a date, like, who's your date tonight?" she recalled. "He goes, 'bye bye,' and walked away from me."
She then admitted that she "started crying" after the interaction despite the fact the A-lister seemingly treated all the press with a similar attitude.
Star reported on the source's comments.