Jameela Jamil Rips Apart Serena Williams for Promoting 'Miracle' Weight Loss Medication: 'It Comes at a Price'

Jameela Jamil didn't hold back when criticizing Serena Williams. The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to slam the tennis legend for promoting weight loss medications.

Source: MEGA Serena Williams revealed she has been using GLP-1 medication for about a year.

“Serena Williams is selling GLP-1s,” Jamil wrote in her post. “The thing I feel most uncomfortable about here is that celebrities have access to doctors most others don't have access to.”

The Good Place alum then blasted the risks tied to the so-called “miracle” injections. “The side effects can include paralysis of the gastric system, pancreatitis, cancer, hair loss, osteoporosis, severe malnutrition, muscle mass loss, depression (there have been reports of suicide), thyroid issues, blindness and they can really wreak havoc on your metabolism,” she claimed.

Source: MEGA Jameela Jamil slammed Serena Williams for promoting weight loss medications.

Jamil went on to argue that the results don’t last forever. “If, for some reason, you have to suddenly come off, many people gain the weight back and then some, fast. And it's much harder to then lose,” the Elio star shared. “Nobody tells you these things in the adverts and media. You need blood tests, DEXA scans, nutritionists, and a dedicated weight regimen to maintain muscle mass and bone density. You need medical support. If things go wrong, you don't have a billion dollars to fix it, that's why I don't like celebrities pushing drugs with such drastic documented side effects,” she concluded.

Jamil’s comments come right after Williams revealed she’s been on GLP-1 medication for about a year already, claiming that it helped her drop 31 pounds. "I was on and off (the medication) and now completely on," Williams told the Today show. "It was a really good decision I had to make for my life, you know, I tried everything."

Source: MEGA The former tennis player said her health improved and she avoided any serious side effects.

The athlete revealed that she began the treatment in partnership with the healthcare company Ro, where she now works as a paid spokesperson. Her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is also an investor and board member. "This all started after I had my (first) kid," she said. "As a woman, you go through different cycles in your life. ... No matter what I did — running, walking, I would walk for hours because they say that's good, I literally was playing a professional sport — and I could never go back to where I needed to be for my health. Then, after my second kid, it just got even harder. So then I was like, OK, I have to try something different."

Williams said she tried adjusting her diet — even going vegan and vegetarian — but nothing gave her the results she needed until she started GLP-1s. The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared that her health has improved since beginning the medication. She noted her blood sugar levels are better and her joints feel “lighter.”

Source: MEGA The actress warned Serena Williams about the dangerous side effects linked to the so-called 'miracle' injections.

"I had a lot of knee issues ... especially after I had my kid (and) was never able to get to my normal levels of weight. And that, quite frankly, definitely had an effect on maybe some wins that I could have had in my career," Williams admitted.