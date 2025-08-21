HEALTH Serena Williams Confesses to Using Weight-Loss Drug After Shedding 31 Pounds: 'Really Good Decision' Source: MEGA Serena Williams lost 31 pounds within the past year thanks to a GLP-1 medication. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 21 2025, Updated 9:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

One of the world's greatest athletes just confessed to taking a weight-loss drug. Serena Williams revealed during an interview on Thursday, August 21, that she started using a GLP-1 medication about one year ago, and as a result, has shed 31 pounds amid her ongoing health and wellness journey. "I was on and off (the medication) and now completely on," she told the Today show. "It was a really good decision I had to make for my life, you know, I tried everything."

Article continues below advertisement

How Serena Williams Lost 31 Pounds

Source: Today Serena Williams admitted to using a weight-loss drug during an appearance on the 'Today' show.

Williams explained how she began taking the medicine in partnership with the health care company Ro, which she is a paid spokesperson for and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is an investor of and holds a position on its board. "This all started after I had my (first) kid," the famed tennis star recalled. "As a woman, you go through different cycles in your life. ... No matter what I did — running, walking, I would walk for hours because they say that's good, I literally was playing a professional sport — and I could never go back to where I needed to be for my health. Then, after my second kid, it just even got harder. So then I was like, OK, I have to try something different."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams said she struggled to keep weight off after having two kids.

Williams said she tried switching her diet and becoming vegan and vegetarian, but nothing worked until she started taking the GLP-1 drug. The 23-time Grand Slam champion admitted her health has drastically improved since starting the weight loss-enhancing drug, as she noted her blood sugar levels had gotten better and her joints feel "lighter." "I had a lot of knee issues ... especially after I had my kid (and) was never able to get to my normal levels of weight. And that, quite frankly, definitely had an effect on maybe some wins that I could have had in my career," she shared.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The tennis star is fighting against the negative narrative surrounding weight-loss drugs.

Fortunately, Williams hasn't experienced any of the side effects that could come with taking a GLP-1 medication. "I put my body through a lot. ... I understand that there are lots of side effects, I just didn't have any," she mentioned. Williams said her decision to partner with Ro and open up about her experience using a drug for weight loss has to do with a negative narrative that has been created about these types of medications.

Serena Williams Hopes to Break Stigma Behind Weight-Loss Drugs

Source: MEGA Serena Williams insisted taking weight-loss medication isn't a 'shortcut.'