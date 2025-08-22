NEWS Serena Williams Flaunts 31-Pound Weight Loss in Yellow Swimsuit After Revealing Use of GLP-1 Drug: Photos Source: MEGA; @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams is feeling fierce and posed in a fashionable yellow one-piece swimsuit just hours after revealing she used a GLP-1 medication to lose weight. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 22 2025, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Serana Williams is feeling fierce! The tennis champion, 43, posed in a fashionable yellow one-piece swimsuit in new photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 21. Williams' chiseled arms were on full display as she modeled the bright swimsuit, playfully knotted with a cute bow, in front of a lush ocean landscape.

Serena Williams Stuns in Yellow Swimsuit

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams fans loved the athlete's latest photo dump.

“Looking great as always, Serena!! You are so admired for your accomplishments as the tennis player GOAT, the mom, wife and business woman that you’ve become,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Retirement is looking great on you champ,” a second quipped.

Fans Reacted to the Swimsuit Photo

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Users criticized Serena William's use of a GLP-1 medication.

Others criticized the athlete and her recent confession that she used a GLP-1 medication to lose 31 lbs. “I am such of fan of yours since a very long time. But today I am a little disappointed. You always said 'strong is beautiful.' So it isn’t anymore? GPL’s make you beautiful now?” one critic wrote. However, fans of the tennis star came to her defense. “These pictures show something important that will be missed by those intent on passing judgment,” one fan pointed out. “You’re continuing to build muscle mass, which can be lost on GLP-type meds. ALL of us no matter what the weight-loss journey is, have to keep our protein intake high and do strength training into middle age.”

Serena Williams Opened Up About GLP-1 Use

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams opened up about her use of a GLP-1 medication.

Williams opened up about her decision to use GLP-1 medication hours earlier, telling a news outlet that she struggled to lose weight after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in 2017. “I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained,” she told People. “It was crazy because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at.”

Serena Williams Says She 'Can Do More' After GLP-1 Use

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams used GLP-1 medicine after the birth of her second child.