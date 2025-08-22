or
Serena Williams Flaunts 31-Pound Weight Loss in Yellow Swimsuit After Revealing Use of GLP-1 Drug: Photos

Photo of Serena Williams
Source: MEGA; @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams is feeling fierce and posed in a fashionable yellow one-piece swimsuit just hours after revealing she used a GLP-1 medication to lose weight.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Serana Williams is feeling fierce!

The tennis champion, 43, posed in a fashionable yellow one-piece swimsuit in new photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 21. Williams' chiseled arms were on full display as she modeled the bright swimsuit, playfully knotted with a cute bow, in front of a lush ocean landscape.

Serena Williams Stuns in Yellow Swimsuit

Photo of Serena Williams fans loved the athlete's latest photo dump.
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams fans loved the athlete's latest photo dump.

“Looking great as always, Serena!! You are so admired for your accomplishments as the tennis player GOAT, the mom, wife and business woman that you’ve become,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Retirement is looking great on you champ,” a second quipped.

Fans Reacted to the Swimsuit Photo

Photo of Users criticized Serena William's use of a GLP-1 medication.
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Users criticized Serena William's use of a GLP-1 medication.

Others criticized the athlete and her recent confession that she used a GLP-1 medication to lose 31 lbs.

“I am such of fan of yours since a very long time. But today I am a little disappointed. You always said 'strong is beautiful.' So it isn’t anymore? GPL’s make you beautiful now?” one critic wrote.

However, fans of the tennis star came to her defense. “These pictures show something important that will be missed by those intent on passing judgment,” one fan pointed out. “You’re continuing to build muscle mass, which can be lost on GLP-type meds. ALL of us no matter what the weight-loss journey is, have to keep our protein intake high and do strength training into middle age.”

Serena Williams Opened Up About GLP-1 Use

Photo of Serena Williams opened up about her use of a GLP-1 medication.
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams opened up about her use of a GLP-1 medication.

Williams opened up about her decision to use GLP-1 medication hours earlier, telling a news outlet that she struggled to lose weight after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in 2017.

“I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained,” she told People. “It was crazy because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at.”

Serena Williams Says She 'Can Do More' After GLP-1 Use

Photo of Serena Williams used GLP-1 medicine after the birth of her second child.
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams used GLP-1 medicine after the birth of her second child.

Williams faced similar struggles after giving birth to baby No. 2, Adira River, in August 2023. Although she was able to lose a few pounds, she said her weight would eventually hit a plateau. The mom-of-two eventually decided to research GLP-1 medications before deciding to use one herself.

“I just can do more. I'm more active. My joints don't hurt as much. I just feel like something as simple as just getting down is a lot easier for me. And I do it a lot faster,” she explained of how the medicine has changed her life. “I feel like I have a lot of energy and it's great. I just feel pretty good about it.”

