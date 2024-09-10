Home > Photos > Celebrity Death PHOTOS 10 Things You Don't Know About James Earl Jones Source: MEGA Here are ten things you don’t know about the 93-year-old legend, who had one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood.

James Earl Jones' Personal Life

Born in 1931 in Arkabutla, Miss., James Earl Jones was the son of actor and prizefighter Robert Earl Jones, who starred in Langston Hughes’ play Don’t You Want to Be Free? in 1938.

He Had a Speech Disorder as a Child

James — who died on September 9 at the age of 93 — suffered from a horrible stutter during his childhood but was encouraged to read poetry aloud in high school by a teacher, which helped him overcome the impediment.

James Earl Jones Almost Had a Different Career

He initially studied medicine at the University of Michigan — until he caught the acting bug.

He Was an Army Veteran

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War — but his unit was stationed in Leadville, Colo.

James Earl Jones' Beginnings Were Not Easy

After moving to New York to study at the American Theatre Wing, he worked as a janitor to support himself.

James Earl Jones Still Became a 'Doctor'

In the 1960s, he played physicians on two different soap operas — Dr. Jerry Turner in As the World Turns, and Dr. Jim Frazier in The Guiding Light.

How He Expanded His Acting Career

In 1969, he was the first celebrity guest to appear on Sesame Street. James had been a student of acting coach Will Lee — who played shopkeeper Mr. Hooper on the series until his death in 1982.

James Earl Jones Worked With Dorian Harewood

Though he portrayed Dorian Harewood’s son in Roots: The Next Generations, James was more than 19 years the actor’s senior.

What Was James Earl Jones' Most Notable Work?

He was well-known as the voice of evildoer Darth Vader, but he wasn’t listed in the original credits for Star Wars or The Empire Strikes Back at his request — because he didn’t think his performances were significant enough to be noted.

He Faced a Health Setback That Affected His Career

Pneumonia forced the two-time Tony Award winner to leave the Broadway revival of On Golden Pond in 2005.