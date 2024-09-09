'Star Wars' Actor James Earl Jones Dead at 93

He famously appeared in hit flicks such as Field of Dreams, The Hunt for Red October, Coming to America and The Sandlot, and had memorable guest starring roles in television shows including House, The Simpsons, Stargate SG-1 and many more.

In a 2014 interview with the New York Times, Jones attributed his acting talent to his desire to never stop learning the trade.

"The secret is never forgetting that you’re a journeyman actor and that nothing is your final thing, nothing is your greatest thing, nothing is your worst thing," he explained. "I still consider myself a novice."