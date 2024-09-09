'Star Wars' Actor James Earl Jones Dead at 93
James Earl Jones died at his home in Dutchess County, N.Y., on Monday, September 9. He was 93.
The actor was known for his deep, commanding voice which brought many beloved characters to life, from Star Wars villain Darth Vader to Mufasa from The Lion King franchise.
According to IMDb, his final project as an actor was to reprise the iconic role of Darth Vader in four episodes of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ in 2022.
Jones was also one of the few entertainers to have achieved EGOT status, meaning he'd won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar — due to earning an honorary Oscar in 2011 — and a Tony award throughout his illustrious career.
He famously appeared in hit flicks such as Field of Dreams, The Hunt for Red October, Coming to America and The Sandlot, and had memorable guest starring roles in television shows including House, The Simpsons, Stargate SG-1 and many more.
In a 2014 interview with the New York Times, Jones attributed his acting talent to his desire to never stop learning the trade.
"The secret is never forgetting that you’re a journeyman actor and that nothing is your final thing, nothing is your greatest thing, nothing is your worst thing," he explained. "I still consider myself a novice."
Following the news of his death, fans flooded social media to honor Jones.
One X user wrote, "His voice will live on for generations and bring so many people so much happiness," and a second person added, "What an extraordinary icon and a legend."
A third user penned, "Rest in peace, James Earl Jones. One of the most powerful, evocative, emotional voices in cinema history."
Another sad fan replied, "I selfishly wanted James Earl Jones to live forever."
His fellow actors also joined in on praising the cherished film and television star.
Fear the Walking Dead and The Color Purple (2023) actor Colman Domingo wrote, "Thank you dear James Earl Jones for everything. A master of our craft. We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best."
Star Trek: The Next Generation alum LeVar Burton shared, "James Earl Jones…there will never be another of his particular combinations of graces."
Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, simply wrote: "#RIP dad."
Jones' reps at Independent Artist Group confirmed the news to Deadline.