James Kennedy's Ex Ally Lewber 'Shocked' by Her Own Unbothered Reaction to His Girlfriend's Rumored Pregnancy

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Ally Lewber was "shocked" that she "didn't really care" when she heard the news last week that ex James Kennedy is reportedly expecting a baby. The Perfect Match star had seen video of him at the Coachella Music Festival in April with a "young blonde" before TMZ broke the news May 7. “I didn’t know he, like, had a girlfriend," the astrologer said on the Friday, May 15, episode of the "Scheananigans With Scheana Shay" podcast. I was like, ‘Whoa,'" she said, wishing him “the best"

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James Kennedy Is Ready for Kids

Source: @itsjameskennedy/instagram Ally Lewber dated James Kennedy from 2022-2024.

Lewber is familiar with Kennedy's desire to start a family. “He has always wanted to be a dad," she said. "That was always our thing — he always wanted kids immediately, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what I want.'” Are they still in touch? No, she admitted, adding "I promise."

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James Kennedy and Ally Lewber's Relationship Timeline

Source: MEGA James Kennedy was arrested for domestic violence against Ally Lewber in 2024.

The Vanderpump Rules stars dated for two years beginning in January 2022. She left their home after his December 2024 domestic violence arrest, and confirmed their split in January. “We are no longer together, but I’ll always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing,” she posted on Instagram. She added, "I am happy that prosecutors decided not to file against James, as I never desired criminal charges. We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again, however, I was not physically hurt.” In an April 2025 interview with People, she said, “The tension was high. My friend Jack was with us also, so we're all just really fighting. [Kennedy was] still gaslighting me. He's like, ‘I'm not drunk, you're drunk.’ And I'm like, ‘No.’ We were just fighting, and then when we got out of the Uber, the fighting just continued. I was like, ‘I don't want to be here.’ We were just fighting outside.””

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Ally Lewber Detailed Her Exit Strategy

Source: MEGA Ally Lewber avoided 'blowups' by 'monitoring' Kennedy's moods.

During their romance, she did her best to avoid "blowups" by "walking on eggshells" and "monitoring" Kennedy's moods. Lewber thanked Scheana Shay on Friday for telling her to "block him" and end the "cycle." Lewber said, “People are always like you’re so strong for getting out. But I really needed you, and my mom, and my support group. … It’s so tricky.”

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber Take Separate Paths

Source: MEGA Ally Lewber opened up on Scheana Shay's podcast, 'Scheananigans With Scheana Shay.'