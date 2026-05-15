James Kennedy's Ex Ally Lewber 'Shocked' by Her Own Unbothered Reaction to His Girlfriend's Rumored Pregnancy
May 15 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
Ally Lewber was "shocked" that she "didn't really care" when she heard the news last week that ex James Kennedy is reportedly expecting a baby.
The Perfect Match star had seen video of him at the Coachella Music Festival in April with a "young blonde" before TMZ broke the news May 7.
“I didn’t know he, like, had a girlfriend," the astrologer said on the Friday, May 15, episode of the "Scheananigans With Scheana Shay" podcast.
I was like, ‘Whoa,'" she said, wishing him “the best"
James Kennedy Is Ready for Kids
Lewber is familiar with Kennedy's desire to start a family.
“He has always wanted to be a dad," she said. "That was always our thing — he always wanted kids immediately, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what I want.'”
Are they still in touch?
No, she admitted, adding "I promise."
James Kennedy and Ally Lewber's Relationship Timeline
The Vanderpump Rules stars dated for two years beginning in January 2022.
She left their home after his December 2024 domestic violence arrest, and confirmed their split in January.
“We are no longer together, but I’ll always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing,” she posted on Instagram.
She added, "I am happy that prosecutors decided not to file against James, as I never desired criminal charges. We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again, however, I was not physically hurt.”
In an April 2025 interview with People, she said, “The tension was high. My friend Jack was with us also, so we're all just really fighting. [Kennedy was] still gaslighting me. He's like, ‘I'm not drunk, you're drunk.’ And I'm like, ‘No.’ We were just fighting, and then when we got out of the Uber, the fighting just continued. I was like, ‘I don't want to be here.’ We were just fighting outside.””
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Ally Lewber Detailed Her Exit Strategy
During their romance, she did her best to avoid "blowups" by "walking on eggshells" and "monitoring" Kennedy's moods.
Lewber thanked Scheana Shay on Friday for telling her to "block him" and end the "cycle."
Lewber said, “People are always like you’re so strong for getting out. But I really needed you, and my mom, and my support group. … It’s so tricky.”
James Kennedy and Ally Lewber Take Separate Paths
Kennedy has been involved with his pregnant girlfriend for seven months, TMZ reported, and supposedly celebrated the baby news with their inner circle at a themed gathering.
Prior to his romance with Lewber, he was engaged to Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss for seven months before they went their separate ways in December 2021.
Lewber hasn't yet gone public with a new romance, but her career is going well.
She appears on dating reality show Perfect Match, which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, May 13.
Lewber said she feels like she’s “oversharing” on the new show.
“It’s an adjustment — I’m not comfortable,” Lewber said on the podcast. “They film your life. It’s different because you’re always being filmed all the time, in the bedrooms. You forget the cameras are there and you’re just living."