Ally Lewber Reveals Split From James Kennedy After Domestic Violence Arrest: 'I Was Not Physically Hurt'

Ally Lewber and James Kennedy are calling it quits after the latter's domestic violence arrest in December 2024.

"Thank you for all your support and kindness," Lewber wrote via her Instagram Story. "I am happy that prosecutors decided not to file against James as I never desired criminal charges. We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again, however, I was not physically hurt."

"I was shocked by the headlines and disheartened by how the event was portrayed," she continued. "We are no longer together, but I'll always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing. Thank you for your understanding."