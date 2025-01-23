Ally Lewber Reveals Split From James Kennedy After Domestic Violence Arrest: 'I Was Not Physically Hurt'
Ally Lewber and James Kennedy are calling it quits after the latter's domestic violence arrest in December 2024.
"Thank you for all your support and kindness," Lewber wrote via her Instagram Story. "I am happy that prosecutors decided not to file against James as I never desired criminal charges. We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again, however, I was not physically hurt."
"I was shocked by the headlines and disheartened by how the event was portrayed," she continued. "We are no longer together, but I'll always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing. Thank you for your understanding."
That same day, Kennedy's lawyer, Scott Leeman, revealed the Burbank City Attorney's Office said "no charges will be filed" against the reality star.
"I want to thank them for conducting a thorough and professional review of the matter involving my client, James Kennedy," the statement, which was obtained by OK!, read. "Their diligent investigation confirmed what we have maintained from the beginning — there were no grounds for any charges to be filed against Mr. Kennedy."
"James is grateful to have this matter behind him and is looking forward to continuing to focus on his sobriety and his DJ career," the statement concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the Bravo star was arrested after the Burbank Police Department was called to his L.A. home regarding an "argument between a man and a woman," a police spokesperson said at the time, though they didn't name Lewber.
"The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to [Kennedy's] arrest," the spokesperson continued. "[Kennedy] was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office."
On December 17, Kennedy spoke out via Instagram for the first time.
"I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth and being present for my loved ones," the 32-year-old DJ noted. "Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me."
For her part, Lewber wrote via social media: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," she penned. "I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."