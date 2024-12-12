NEWS James Kennedy's Ex-Girlfriend Kristen Doute Has Savage Reaction to His Domestic Violence Arrest: 'Finally' Source: MEGA Kristen Doute seemingly alluded James Kennedy may have been physical with her during their relationship.

Kristen Doute appeared to celebrate the arrest of her ex James Kennedy on suspicions of domestic violence. On Thursday, December 12, The Valley star, 41 — who dated the DJ, 32, on-and-off from 2013 to 2015 — shared her thoughts alongside a post about the Vanderpump Rules star’s legal issues.

Source: @kristendoute/Instagram Kristen Doute and James Kennedy's tumultuous relationship was shown on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

“Finally,” she penned on her Instagram Story, seemingly alluding Kennedy may have been physical with her during their romance. As OK! previously reported, police arrived at the scene Tuesday, December 10, after receiving a call about a man and woman fighting. A witness claimed to have seen Kennedy and the individual arguing before he allegedly grabbed her.

The woman involved in the incident was not identified, however, Kennedy has been in a relationship with girlfriend Ally Lewber since January 2022. An insider said Kennedy was released after posting $20K bail.

Source: MEGA In 2014, Kristen Doute was shown hitting James Kennedy on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Though Doute never took legal action against Kennedy, on several seasons of Vanderpump Rules, the pair’s tumultuous relationship was on display, leading many fans to think there was more to the story of their split. Kennedy’s ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss also hinted that Doute’s casting on The Valley may have been a way to keep her quiet about Kennedy’s alleged abuse.

“Kristen was just starting to talk about her tumultuous relationship with James and what happened behind closed doors. Then all of a sudden, she’s presented with this spinoff,” Leviss claimed while speaking with Bethenny Frankel in August 2023. “I believe [it] is a way to silence her — to keep that under wraps — so that the longevity of Vanderpump Rules can continue.” Though Leviss did not directly admit to experiencing any physical assault during their relationship, she said she believes Doute’s comments about their former romance.

Source: MEGA James Kennedy was arrested for domestic violence on Tuesday, December 10.

“I’ve seen him be a violent person, so I have no doubt that what she’s saying is true. I hope that one day it will come to light and there will be justice,” she noted. “It is interesting because the cast members that were fired and canceled at that time, now have this big comeback because this scandal is so salacious that we are the ultimate villains — Tom [Sandoval] and I — and now they have a platform to redeem themselves.” Kennedy has not commented on Doute or Leviss’ claims, however, in February, Lewber stated Kennedy has never hurt her while on Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast.

Source: MEGA James Kennedy and Ally Lewber began dating in 2022, shortly after his split from Raquel Leviss.