James Kennedy's Ex-Girlfriend Kristen Doute Has Savage Reaction to His Domestic Violence Arrest: 'Finally'
Kristen Doute appeared to celebrate the arrest of her ex James Kennedy on suspicions of domestic violence.
On Thursday, December 12, The Valley star, 41 — who dated the DJ, 32, on-and-off from 2013 to 2015 — shared her thoughts alongside a post about the Vanderpump Rules star’s legal issues.
“Finally,” she penned on her Instagram Story, seemingly alluding Kennedy may have been physical with her during their romance.
As OK! previously reported, police arrived at the scene Tuesday, December 10, after receiving a call about a man and woman fighting. A witness claimed to have seen Kennedy and the individual arguing before he allegedly grabbed her.
The woman involved in the incident was not identified, however, Kennedy has been in a relationship with girlfriend Ally Lewber since January 2022.
An insider said Kennedy was released after posting $20K bail.
Though Doute never took legal action against Kennedy, on several seasons of Vanderpump Rules, the pair’s tumultuous relationship was on display, leading many fans to think there was more to the story of their split.
Kennedy’s ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss also hinted that Doute’s casting on The Valley may have been a way to keep her quiet about Kennedy’s alleged abuse.
- 'VPR' Star James Kennedy Explodes and Gets Aggressive After DJ Set in Unearthed Footage: Watch
- 'VPR' Star Ally Lewber Refutes Claims She and Boyfriend James Kennedy Ever Got Into a 'Physical Altercation': 'I'm Safe'
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Holds Hands With Mystery Brunette Two Months After Raquel Leviss Break Up
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Kristen was just starting to talk about her tumultuous relationship with James and what happened behind closed doors. Then all of a sudden, she’s presented with this spinoff,” Leviss claimed while speaking with Bethenny Frankel in August 2023. “I believe [it] is a way to silence her — to keep that under wraps — so that the longevity of Vanderpump Rules can continue.”
Though Leviss did not directly admit to experiencing any physical assault during their relationship, she said she believes Doute’s comments about their former romance.
“I’ve seen him be a violent person, so I have no doubt that what she’s saying is true. I hope that one day it will come to light and there will be justice,” she noted. “It is interesting because the cast members that were fired and canceled at that time, now have this big comeback because this scandal is so salacious that we are the ultimate villains — Tom [Sandoval] and I — and now they have a platform to redeem themselves.”
Kennedy has not commented on Doute or Leviss’ claims, however, in February, Lewber stated Kennedy has never hurt her while on Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast.
“That’s crazy to me that that’s the most asked question [for me]. That makes me really sad, because no, I’m good. That never happened. There was no physical altercation,” Lewber explained. “Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun. We were having fun. But then James and I did get into an argument, but there was no physical assault. I was not bleeding, and they didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us. So that didn’t happen. That’s all I’ll say on that.”
She assured: “We’re good. We’re happy. He’s working on himself. I know in the past that he has anger issues. So I get it. But I just want people to know that I’m good and I’m safe and I love him.”