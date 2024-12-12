BREAKING NEWS Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Arrested for Domestic Violence, Star Released After Posting $20K Bail Source: MEGA James Kennedy was arrested by Burbank, Calif., police on Tuesday, December 10.

James Kennedy is in deep trouble. According to a report, the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence on Tuesday, December 10.

Source: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram James Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, attended a holiday party at Kathy Hilton's home the night of the arrest.

Law enforcement revealed Burbank, Calif., cops arrived at a home after receiving a call about a man and woman fighting. A witness reportedly saw Kennedy and the lady arguing before the DJ allegedly grabbed her. Authorities reportedly did not see any visible injuries on the woman when they arrived.

Though the female involved was not identified, Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, attended a holiday party at Kathy Hilton's home the night of the arrest. A source revealed Kennedy is now out of police custody after posting $20K bail.

Source: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram James Kennedy reportedly grabbed the woman during the altercation, though police found no injuries.

The Burbank City Attorney's Office is now investigating the incident for potential charges, according to insiders. Kennedy and Lewber have been dating since January 2022, just a month following his split from costar and ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss.

Kennedy's arrest comes weeks after Bravo announced Vanderpump Rules would be getting a complete makeover, as the network revealed Season 12 of the hit reality TV show will feature an all-new cast — meaning Kennedy is out of a job.

Source: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram James Kennedy starred on 'Vanderpump Rules' from Season 4-Season 11.

The report revealed the new installment of the show will follow a "close-knit" staffers at SUR "who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors." Producer Alex Baskin expressed his excitement for the program's latest direction, saying, "What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again. With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together."

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump will still be a centerpiece of the show, which she confirmed in a statement. "The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between. I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all," she said. "In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules."

Source: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram James Kennedy and Ally Lewber started dating in January 2022.

Bravo mainstay Andy Cohen also assured this was the best decision for the program during his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. “Bravo announced, or word got out, that they are revamping the show and I have to say, this is, first of all, the absolute right thing to do,” he shared.

Cohen pointed out that the evolution makes sense because of how much the cast has changed. “I am so impressed with how production kept the show going over the last, I’m gonna say four years, when slowly but surely none of them were working at SUR,” he explained. “The entire point of the show morphed and changed as it went on, and it wound up that James Kennedy was the only one with any kind of footprint at SUR because he was DJ-ing there occasionally and now he’s gone on and he’s got a residency in Vegas and he’s having great success and they’re all having good success outside of SUR,” Cohen added.