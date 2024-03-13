OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > James Marsden
OK LogoNEWS

Exposed: James Marsden Supports Drake Bell's Alleged Abuser Brian Peck, Claims 'His Intentions Are Always Good'

james marsden supports drake bell abuser brian peck
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 13 2024, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sonic actor James Marsden has made an emotional plea to the court not to sentence his close friend, Brian Peck, to prison time. This plea was given after Peck was accused of lewd acts with a minor, a serious allegation that has garnered significant attention.

The incident dates back to 2003, when Peck faced a criminal case related to the accusations. In a show of support, Marsden, along with others, wrote letters advocating for leniency in the acting coach's sentencing.

Article continues below advertisement
james marsden
Source: MEGA

James Marsden asked for leniency in Brian Peck's criminal case.

“The abuse was extensive, and it got pretty brutal,” Drake Bell said in the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, claiming the abuse occurred multiple times and has caused him a lot of pain throughout his life.

“I often look back at that time and wonder how in the world I survived," he said.

Bell also revealed that he turned to drugs and alcohol at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
drakebell
Source: MEGA

Drake Bell has come forward.

Article continues below advertisement

According to RadarOnline, the documentary's producers revealed Marsden and several others tried to help the alleged pedophile avoid prison time.

Ahead of his sentencing, Marsden wrote a letter to the court to praise Peck’s character.

It is unclear how much Marsden knew about the allegations when he wrote the letter.

Article continues below advertisement
jamesmarsden
Source: MEGA

Marsden starred in two films with Bell.

MORE ON:
James Marsden
Article continues below advertisement

“I can easily say that Brian is one of the reasons why I have been as successful as I have been in this industry," Marsden told the court. "I was lucky enough to have been graced with Brian’s guidance, uncommissioned guidance I might add, and support in pursuing an acting career.”

He added, “I don’t mean to dramatize this but I am speaking wholeheartedly about a man whose heart is pure and no matter what you’re talking about, his intentions are always good. He has such an amazing capacity to care about people. This, I find, is very rare. Especially in Hollywood. Brian genuinely cares about other human beings.”

Article continues below advertisement
james marsden supports drake bell abuser brian peck
Source: MEGA

Drake Bell is ready to speak his truth.

Article continues below advertisement

“When I first heard the news of Brian’s arrest I couldn’t breathe. I could not believe what was happening. It was unimaginable,” the X-Men actor continued. “I’ve known Brian for 14 years and never once did I ever see any sign of him being capable of something like this. I have lived at his house for months and shared hotel rooms with him and never once did he ever make me feel compromised or uncomfortable in any way.

"I don’t know what it would take to have something like this occur, whatever it is, it is extremely out of character for Brian.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Marsden worked with Peck on two films.

Other actors, including Alan Thicke and Joanna Kerns, wrote letters defending Peck.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.