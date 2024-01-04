Jeffrey Epstein List Revealed: Several Hollywood Stars Named in Newly Unsealed Court Documents
Some of Hollywood's top A-list stars have been named in connection to Jeffrey Epstein after court documents from a 2015 defamation lawsuit were unsealed for the first time on Wednesday, January 3.
The now-public filings were kept disclosed during Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's suit against now-convicted and incarcerated Ghislaine Maxwell after the former girlfriend and accomplice of the late disgraced pedophile accused Giuffre of lying about being sexually abused as a minor.
The case was settled in 2017, however, it wasn't until December 2023 that U.S. judge Loretta Preska ordered for the documents to be unsealed and for individuals previously named as "John and Jane Does" to be identified publicly.
The senior judge for the southern district of New York insisted there was zero legal reasoning for the names to be kept a secret — and with no justification, numerous celebrities found their ties to Epstein exposed upon the start of 2024.
Keep scrolling to see all of the Hollywood stars named in the newly unsealed court documents.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio was among the A-listers name-dropped in a 2016 deposition of Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg — who was asked to confirm or deny media reports claiming she had met the Titanic star and actress Cate Blanchett.
The Hollywood hotshots being called out in the court filings does not mean they have been accused of any involvement in Epstein's s-- trafficking ring or crimes, nor does it indicate the celebrities have done any wrongdoing.
Cate Blanchett
Sjoberg testified that she'd never met DiCaprio or Blanchett, but Epstein would tell her their names while she'd give him massages.
"When I spoke about them, it was when I was massaging him, and he would get off -– he would be on the phone a lot at that time, and one time he said, 'Oh, that was Leonardo, or, That was Cate Blanchett, or Bruce Willis.' That kind of thing," explained Sjoberg.
Cameron Diaz
Sjoberg — who claimed she was recruited by Maxwell as a young college student in 1999 — additionally testified that she'd never met Willis or Cameron Diaz either, as she admitted she "would hope I would remember" if she came into contact with such famous Hollywood stars, per court documents obtained by a news publication.
The Epstein accuser alleged the disgraced financier's female associate approached her with a job offer to answer phones.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Bruce Willis
Sjoberg further claimed the job only lasted a day before she started to be encouraged to engage in sexual activities with both Epstein and his good friend Prince Andrew.
Michael Jackson
In her deposition, Sjoberg claimed she came into contact with the late King of Pop Michael Jackson during a visit at one of Epstein’s estates.
"Did you ever meet anybody famous when you were with Jeffrey?" Sjoberg was asked, per the court documents, to which she replied: "I met Michael Jackson … at [Epstein's] house in Palm Beach."
The alleged victim was additionally questioned about whether she ever "massaged" the "Thriller" singer, though she confirmed, "I did not."
The Independent obtained the newly unsealed court documents.