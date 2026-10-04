John Oliver Says Ken Paxton Has 2 Campaign Problems: A $1,000 Pen and Donald Trump's Praise

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John Oliver found an unexpected star in the competitive U.S. Senate race in Texas: a luxury pen that disappeared at a courthouse eight years ago. During the September 27 episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver examined the contest between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico, beginning with a campaign ad featuring Dallas attorney Joe Joplin, who owns the luxury pen Paxton allegedly took.

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The Pen Owner Joins the Campaign

Source: LastWeekTonight/YOUTUBE Joe Joplin appeared in a campaign ad supporting James Talarico.

Oliver first replayed a 2018 ad built around security footage of Paxton picking up a $1,000 Montblanc pen that Joplin had accidentally left near courthouse metal detectors and walking away with it. That ad supported Democrat Justin Nelson, promising voters that Paxton’s opponent “won’t steal your pen.” Talarico’s campaign has now revived the incident by recruiting Joplin himself. “Hi, I’m Joe Joplin, and I endorse James Talarico for the United States Senate,” Joplin says in the new commercial. “Vote for James Talarico. He won’t steal your pen.” “They got the owner of the pen to endorse Talarico,” Oliver marveled.

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Source: LastWeekTonight/YOUTUBE The ad revived the controversy surrounding a missing $1,000 Montblanc pen.

Paxton’s campaign previously described the incident as “nothing more than a security mix-up.” Joplin called that explanation “laughable,” saying he did not pursue charges because he simply wanted the pen returned.

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Donald Trump Finds a Nickname for James Talarico

Source: MEGA John Oliver also addressed Donald Trump’s nickname for James Talarico during the episode.

Oliver said recent polling had made the Texas race “surprisingly in play” for Democrats, although the party failed to capture the seat with Beto O’Rourke in 2018 and Colin Allred in 2024. Trump has labeled Talarico “Tala-Freako,” a nickname Oliver reluctantly credited. “Yeah, I get it,” Oliver said. “I mean, what can you really say there? Even a rotting fruit’s still got some juice.”

Ken Paxton Endorsement Sounds Like an Insult

Source: MEGA Donald Trump gave Ken Paxton an endorsement that John Oliver portrayed as awkward.