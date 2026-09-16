Politics Senate Candidate James Talarico Labeled by Republicans as 'Too Weird and Radical' for Texas After Naming His Favorite Drag Queen Source: MEGA James Talarico sparked backlash after naming his favorite Texas drag queen. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 16 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico triggered prominent Republicans after he immediately named Alyssa Edwards, a RuPaul's Drag Race alum, as his favorite Texas drag queen. The exchange became a focal point in the highly competitive Texas Senate race, where Talarico is challenging incumbent Republican Ken Paxton. When asked about the Texas drag scene, Talarico responded without hesitation, naming Edwards, the stage name of Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson.

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Inside the Drama

Source: MEGA James Talarico sparked controversy when he named Alyssa Edwards as his favorite drag performer.

Johnson is a well-known Texas-based performer, choreographer and star of the 2018 Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen. Conservatives quickly seized on the background of Talarico's choice, noting that Johnson operates a dance studio and has openly featured and advocated for youth participation in drag and dance performances. GOP officials and conservative media figures heavily criticized the rapid response, framing Talarico as out of touch with Texas voters. Drag culture in Texas has a rich, decades-old history and a vibrant community, but it continues to navigate intense political and legal battles over public performances.

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'Too Weird and Too Radical'

Source: MEGA Ken Paxton said James Talarico is 'too weird and too radical for Texas.'

Paxton argued the instant response proved Talarico is “too weird and too radical for Texas,” tweeting, “What normal person can name their favorite drag queen this quickly?” Vice President J.D. Vance, who recently gushed over his own favorite Netflix show, Emily in Paris, weighed in by sharing a meme of his own skeptical, side-eye expression from the 2024 vice presidential debate. Vance faced his own heavy media scrutiny and accusations of political hypocrisy after two photographs surfaced online showing him dressed in women’s clothing during his time at Yale Law School.

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'Completely Bizarre'

Source: MEGA Stephen Miller responded by calling James Talarico, 'Talafreako,' a nickname made up by the POTUS.

Stephen Miller deployed President Donald Trump’s campaign nickname for the candidate, calling him "Talafreako" and labeling him a "deeply sick and disturbed individual" on X. Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) called it "completely bizarre for any 'man' to be able to name their 'favorite drag queen instantly,' let alone the name of any drag queen at all." At least nine prominent Republican politicians, including Vance, have had photos, videos or historical records surface showing them dressing in drag or traditional women's clothing.

Source: MEGA James Talarico's spokesperson hit back at critics by highlighting Ken Paxton's controversies.