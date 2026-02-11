James Van Der Beek's Cancer Battle Was a 'Full-Time Job' in the Months Leading Up to His Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek got candid about his cancer battle in the months before his sudden death, revealing that living with the disease felt like a "full-time job." “I’m just on the journey,” the Dawson's Creek alum, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer, told Today in July 2025. “It's a process. It'll probably be a process for the rest of my life."

Living With Cancer Felt Like 'Full-Time Job'

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek was candid about his cancer journey in the months before his death.

The actor spoke about the many lifestyle changes he made since receiving the frightening diagnosis in August 2023, including yoga and diet changes, while discovering "the beauty of just taking things a little bit more slowly and prioritizing rest and really allowing that to be the job." Despite his diagnosis, Van Der Beek was happy to keep working and shared details about his upcoming TV project, Elle, a prequel to the Reese Witherspoon-led film, Legally Blonde.

James Van Der Beek Died at 48

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek's death was confirmed on February 11.

"The greatest thing about work is cancer doesn't exist between action and cut," he told the outlet. "It was fun to drop in and just have a blast because it's such a great cast, a great production, and everybody out there is really talented." Van Der Beek was 48 years old when his family confirmed his death on February 11. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," they said in a statement via Instagram.

James Van Der Beek Was 'Feeling Better' in December 2025

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek reported feeling 'better' in December 2025.

Just two months earlier, Van Der Beek told the Today show he was feeling better amid his ongoing battle with cancer. "I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago," he told Craig Melvin on December 19, 2025. "It's been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It's required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good."

James Van Der Beek Went into 'Shock' After Learning Diagnosis

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek admitted he was shocked to learn he was facing a serious condition.