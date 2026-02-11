or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > James Van Der Beek
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

James Van Der Beek's Cancer Battle Was a 'Full-Time Job' in the Months Leading Up to His Tragic Death

Photo of James Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

'Dawson's Creek' actor James Van Der Beek said his cancer battle felt like a 'full-time job' in the months leading up to his tragic death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek got candid about his cancer battle in the months before his sudden death, revealing that living with the disease felt like a "full-time job."

“I’m just on the journey,” the Dawson's Creek alum, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer, told Today in July 2025. “It's a process. It'll probably be a process for the rest of my life."

Article continues below advertisement

Living With Cancer Felt Like 'Full-Time Job'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of James Van Der Beek was candid about his cancer journey in the months before his death.
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek was candid about his cancer journey in the months before his death.

The actor spoke about the many lifestyle changes he made since receiving the frightening diagnosis in August 2023, including yoga and diet changes, while discovering "the beauty of just taking things a little bit more slowly and prioritizing rest and really allowing that to be the job."

Despite his diagnosis, Van Der Beek was happy to keep working and shared details about his upcoming TV project, Elle, a prequel to the Reese Witherspoon-led film, Legally Blonde.

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek Died at 48

Photo of James Van Der Beek's death was confirmed on February 11.
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek's death was confirmed on February 11.

"The greatest thing about work is cancer doesn't exist between action and cut," he told the outlet. "It was fun to drop in and just have a blast because it's such a great cast, a great production, and everybody out there is really talented."

Van Der Beek was 48 years old when his family confirmed his death on February 11.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," they said in a statement via Instagram.

MORE ON:
James Van Der Beek

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek Was 'Feeling Better' in December 2025

Photo of James Van Der Beek reported feeling 'better' in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek reported feeling 'better' in December 2025.

Just two months earlier, Van Der Beek told the Today show he was feeling better amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

"I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago," he told Craig Melvin on December 19, 2025. "It's been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It's required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good."

James Van Der Beek Went into 'Shock' After Learning Diagnosis

Photo of James Van Der Beek admitted he was shocked to learn he was facing a serious condition.
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek admitted he was shocked to learn he was facing a serious condition.

At the time, the Varsity Blues actor said he was "trying a bunch of stuff" when it came to treating his condition, but declined to be specific.

“I was so healthy, was in amazing cardiovascular shape. I was doing the cold plunges, and the saunas, and the intermittent fasting and all of it,” he said, admitting he was shocked to learned of his diagnosis.

“I went into shock. I really don't think I knew what to do. Neither did my wife," Van Der Beek recalled. "And we drove home in silence. And part of me wanted to panic. Part of me wanted to just freak out. But then another part of my brain was like, ‘You don't know enough yet.'"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.