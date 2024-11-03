James Van Der Beek Diagnosed With Colorectal Cancer at 47

Despite the sad news, Van Der Beek, who shares six children, Olivia, 14; Joshua, 12; Annabel, 10; Emilia, 8; Gwendolyn, 6, and 2-year-old Jeremiah, with his wife, Kimberly, has always been focused on his family.

"We gave up on not craziness three or four kids ago, so it's beautiful chaos," the Varsity Blues star exclusively told OK! in 2022 about their big brood. "One on one time is really important. I've found it's vital to have those special days, those special experiences with the kids. There's nothing better than getting to experience something fun or special with them — whether it's a football game or concert with one of my kids. We can create that space where they can ask questions, and I get to hear their take on certain things and how they've been thinking about the world or their place in it. It's endlessly fascinating."