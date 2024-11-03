James Van Der Beek Diagnosed With Colorectal Cancer at 47
James Van Der Beek has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
The Dawson's Creek alum, 47, shockingly revealed he's been secretly battling the life-threatening illness and has been taking his time before telling the world about his health hurdle.
"I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he said in a statement about the life update. "There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."
According to the American Cancer Society, the specific disease begins in the colon or the rectum, which are a major part of the intestine in the digestive system.
Despite the sad news, Van Der Beek, who shares six children, Olivia, 14; Joshua, 12; Annabel, 10; Emilia, 8; Gwendolyn, 6, and 2-year-old Jeremiah, with his wife, Kimberly, has always been focused on his family.
"We gave up on not craziness three or four kids ago, so it's beautiful chaos," the Varsity Blues star exclusively told OK! in 2022 about their big brood. "One on one time is really important. I've found it's vital to have those special days, those special experiences with the kids. There's nothing better than getting to experience something fun or special with them — whether it's a football game or concert with one of my kids. We can create that space where they can ask questions, and I get to hear their take on certain things and how they've been thinking about the world or their place in it. It's endlessly fascinating."
Despite having so many personalities in their home, the proud dad made it clear they are all extremely close. "There really is a lot of love. They get on each other's nerves, of course, and once in a while you have to play counselor or referee," he said. "But for the most part, they do seem to care about their siblings' happiness, their well-being, and the dynamic is constantly shifting."
"Who is best friends last month is now maybe relating more with a different sibling," Van Der Beek explained. "It's interesting to see how the relationships evolve, especially with as many as we have. The fascinating thing to me is that they seem to bond with the one not closest to them in age."
In 2020, the couple moved their kiddos out to Texas and have been perfectly content there ever since. "We're much more in touch with the natural rhythms of the seasons and the moon. Last night we had a fire for the full moon. Everybody talked about what they would want to put in the fire and change moving forward. We also planted a garden. It's been a blessing for my nervous system and for our kids. This place really feels like home," he revealed.
