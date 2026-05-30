Jamie Kennedy Criticizes Mark Hamill’s Controversial Donald Trump Post
May 30 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Jamie Kennedy has publicly criticized Mark Hamill for his recent social media post depicting President Donald Trump as deceased.
During an episode of his podcast, “Hate To Break It To Ya,” Kennedy expressed his disapproval of Hamill’s “crazy” rhetoric, which came shortly after an assassination attempt during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.
Kennedy characterized the post as “insane” and suggested that Hamill, whom he referred to as Luke Skywalker, has lost his grip on reality.
“You’re like a big voice in the world, and you’re promoting that. Like what is wrong with you?” he questioned.
The controversy began when Hamill shared an AI-generated image of Trump with the caption, “If Only.”
In a subsequent post, he expressed a desire for Trump to face consequences for his actions, stating, “He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes.”
This statement sparked outrage and led Hamill to delete the post and issue an apology for the “inappropriate” image.
Kennedy’s remarks highlighted the responsibility that public figures have in shaping discourse. He emphasized that despite differing opinions, Trump is the elected leader, which makes Hamill’s post particularly troubling.
“Do you know how irresponsible that is? All the people that follow you,” Kennedy noted.
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The White House responded to the incident through its Rapid Response 47 account on X, condemning Hamill’s actions as “sick.”
The post claimed that such rhetoric has contributed to recent assassination attempts against the President, referring to Hamill as “one sick individual.”
Hamill has been vocal in his criticism of Trump over the years.
In a past podcast interview, he expressed shame over Trump’s election, stating, “It’s one thing for him to have sneaked by the first time — when he got re-elected, that’s on us.”