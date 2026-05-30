Jamie Kennedy Criticizes Mark Hamill’s Controversial Donald Trump Post

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Source: @Jamie Kennedy/Youtube Jamie Kennedy criticized Mark Hamill after Hamill posted an AI-generated image depicting Donald Trump as deceased.

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Kennedy characterized the post as “insane” and suggested that Hamill, whom he referred to as Luke Skywalker, has lost his grip on reality. “You’re like a big voice in the world, and you’re promoting that. Like what is wrong with you?” he questioned.

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Source: Jamie Kennedy/YouTube

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The controversy began when Hamill shared an AI-generated image of Trump with the caption, “If Only.” In a subsequent post, he expressed a desire for Trump to face consequences for his actions, stating, “He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes.” This statement sparked outrage and led Hamill to delete the post and issue an apology for the “inappropriate” image.

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Kennedy’s remarks highlighted the responsibility that public figures have in shaping discourse. He emphasized that despite differing opinions, Trump is the elected leader, which makes Hamill’s post particularly troubling. “Do you know how irresponsible that is? All the people that follow you,” Kennedy noted.

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Source: MEGA Jamie Kennedy said Mark Hamill’s actions were irresponsible because of the actor’s large public platform and influence.

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The White House responded to the incident through its Rapid Response 47 account on X, condemning Hamill’s actions as “sick.” The post claimed that such rhetoric has contributed to recent assassination attempts against the President, referring to Hamill as “one sick individual.”

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.@MarkHamill is one sick individual.



These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves.



This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President. pic.twitter.com/daJqcyssm7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 7, 2026 Source: @RapidResponse47/X Mark Hamill got a response from The White House for his AI image of Trump.

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Source: MEGA The White House Rapid Response 47 account publicly condemned Mark Hamill and labeled his online behavior 'sick.'