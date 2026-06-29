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Jamie King's Estranged Husband Makes Bold Move as He Accuses Actress of Refusing to Respond to Divorce Filing

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Source: MEGA

Jamie King's estranged husband, Austin Sosa, is ready to move on following their split.

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June 29 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

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Jamie King's estranged husband, Austin Sosa, is pushing to finalize their stalled divorce.

The investment banker asked the court to end his marriage by default, as he was reportedly tired of waiting for his estranged wife to respond to the filing, according to legal documents obtained by a news outlet on Monday, June 29.

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Jamie King's Estranged Husband Declined Spousal Support

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Photo of It's unclear when Jamie King and Austin Sosa tied the knot, though she confirmed the engagement in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

It's unclear when Jamie King and Austin Sosa tied the knot, though she confirmed the engagement in September 2025.

Sosa claimed there were no debts or assets to be handled and gave up his right to collect spousal support from the Hart of Dixie actress.

While it remains unclear when the pair tied the knot, Sosa filed for divorce on January 22.

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Jamie King Was 'Blindsided' by Divorce Filing

Photo of Jamie King claimed Austin Sosa's divorce filing 'came out of nowhere.'
Source: MEGA

Jamie King claimed Austin Sosa's divorce filing 'came out of nowhere.'

The Sin City star released a statement following the relationship's abrupt end, saying she was "completely blindsided" by the divorce filing that "came out of nowhere."

“I was with Austin the night before it became public, and while, like many marriages, we had normal challenges, I genuinely believed we were working on our relationship," she told Page Six in a statement on the date of the divorce filing before slamming rumors of infidelity.

"Any recent interactions being referenced publicly were strictly professional business meetings and have no connection to this private matter," she continued.

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Jamie King and Kyle Newman Split in 2020

Photo of Jamie King and Kyle Newman married in 2007.
Source: MEGA

Jamie King and Kyle Newman married in 2007.

Sosa and King have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, though the actress revealed during a September 2025 podcast interview that the pair met through mutual friends. She confirmed their engagement that same month.

The shocking filing comes nearly a year after King faced a legal setback in March 2025 involving her ex-husband Kyle Newman.

Newman, who split from King in 2020 after 13 years of marriage, was awarded sole custody of their sons, James and Leo.

She was granted supervised visitation while she completed a drug and alcohol treatment program, having struggled with substance abuse over the years.

Jamie King Called Marriage Fallout 'Scary'

Photo of Jamie King and Kyle Newman split in 2020 after 13 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Jamie King and Kyle Newman split in 2020 after 13 years of marriage.

King spoke out about the "scary" fallout from the marriage during an appearance on the "Whine Down" podcast one month later.

"It's very upsetting, and I will do everything in my power to change this system, and it’s not a will. I’m going to," she explained. "There's no price to pay for freedom."

The White Chicks star also vowed to continue to fight for her children.

"[Getting married] was something I was very proud of and I just didn’t know that the world works like this. I didn’t know that legal systems work like this," she told the outlet. "Not to sound like some kind of neophyte, but I thought that when you choose to love someone, you love that person. You build a family with them and you trust them."

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