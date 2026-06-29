Jamie King's Estranged Husband Makes Bold Move as He Accuses Actress of Refusing to Respond to Divorce Filing
June 29 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
Jamie King's estranged husband, Austin Sosa, is pushing to finalize their stalled divorce.
The investment banker asked the court to end his marriage by default, as he was reportedly tired of waiting for his estranged wife to respond to the filing, according to legal documents obtained by a news outlet on Monday, June 29.
Jamie King's Estranged Husband Declined Spousal Support
Sosa claimed there were no debts or assets to be handled and gave up his right to collect spousal support from the Hart of Dixie actress.
While it remains unclear when the pair tied the knot, Sosa filed for divorce on January 22.
Jamie King Was 'Blindsided' by Divorce Filing
The Sin City star released a statement following the relationship's abrupt end, saying she was "completely blindsided" by the divorce filing that "came out of nowhere."
“I was with Austin the night before it became public, and while, like many marriages, we had normal challenges, I genuinely believed we were working on our relationship," she told Page Six in a statement on the date of the divorce filing before slamming rumors of infidelity.
"Any recent interactions being referenced publicly were strictly professional business meetings and have no connection to this private matter," she continued.
- Jaime King's Marriage and Divorce Drama Explained: From Kyle Newman Split to Austin Sosa Breakup
- Jaime King Engaged to Investor Austin Sosa 4 Months After She Lost Custody of Her 2 Sons to Ex-Husband Kyle Newman
- Jaime King Says She's 'Focused' on Her Children After Losing Custody and Being Kicked Out of L.A. Rental Amid Sobriety Struggles
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Jamie King and Kyle Newman Split in 2020
Sosa and King have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, though the actress revealed during a September 2025 podcast interview that the pair met through mutual friends. She confirmed their engagement that same month.
The shocking filing comes nearly a year after King faced a legal setback in March 2025 involving her ex-husband Kyle Newman.
Newman, who split from King in 2020 after 13 years of marriage, was awarded sole custody of their sons, James and Leo.
She was granted supervised visitation while she completed a drug and alcohol treatment program, having struggled with substance abuse over the years.
Jamie King Called Marriage Fallout 'Scary'
King spoke out about the "scary" fallout from the marriage during an appearance on the "Whine Down" podcast one month later.
"It's very upsetting, and I will do everything in my power to change this system, and it’s not a will. I’m going to," she explained. "There's no price to pay for freedom."
The White Chicks star also vowed to continue to fight for her children.
"[Getting married] was something I was very proud of and I just didn’t know that the world works like this. I didn’t know that legal systems work like this," she told the outlet. "Not to sound like some kind of neophyte, but I thought that when you choose to love someone, you love that person. You build a family with them and you trust them."