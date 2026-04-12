Jaime King's Marriage and Divorce Drama Explained: From Kyle Newman Split to Austin Sosa Breakup

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Jaime King and Kyle Newman Split After 13 Years of Marriage

Source: MEGA Jaime King and Kyle Newman met in 2005.

Jaime King's romantic life has been a whirlwind of dramatic twists and turns. In May 2020, the Hart of Dixie alum filed for divorce from Kyle Newman after 13 years of marriage. The petition included a request for a temporary restraining order against her then-estranged husband due to his alleged aggressive behavior and emotional manipulation. According to King, Newman refused to let their children, James and Leo, speak to her when they were in Pennsylvania. Additionally, she sought sole legal and physical custody of their sons, explaining she felt Newman "systematically made [her] feel inadequate, insecure, unsafe and traumatized" during their marriage. In response to King's filing, a representative for Newman said the patriarch was "deeply saddened by Jaime's attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond." They added in a statement to a news outlet, "As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care. As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children's stability and welfare first. Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs." King's motion was partially granted, with Newman ordered not to be "within 100 yards" from King.

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Kyle Newman Accused Jaime King of Drug Abuse

Source: MEGA They immediately connected after meeting on the set of 'Fanboys.'

A few days after King filed for divorce, the director submitted legal documents to have primary physical custody of their sons. He accused the Pearl Harbor actress of spending the last decade "high" due to her alleged "chronic drug and alcohol abuse." Newman also stated that King's drugs of choice were Adderall and Clonazepam, which he said she usually mixed with alcohol.

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Kyle Newman Accused Jaime King of Emptying and Closing Their Joint Bank Accounts

Source: MEGA Jaime King and Kyle Newman married in 2007.

Things became even more heated when Newman filed new documents in September 2020, in which he claimed King "emptied and closed" their joint bank accounts. As a result, he asked the court to have his estranged wife pay for all his legal fees. In addition to asking for financial reimbursement, he disclosed he was their children's primary caregiver that King was "rarely alone with the children" because of her alleged history of substance abuse. "I do not recall her ever taking them anywhere by herself — there has always been a nanny, godparent‚ someone to supervise and help her," he shared in the legal documents. "By 2015, it became evident to me that Jaime was not capable of taking care of the children — she simply did not have the faculties or ability to take care of them given her substance abuse issues." Newman requested sole physical custody of their children in a separate November 2020 filing. King responded in a motion, writing, "In February of 2020, [Newman] attempted to wreak havoc with my professional life. [He] called at least one of the executives on Black Summer after midnight demanding information about me. [He] had a third party call various people who worked on the show demanding that some action be taken before I 'killed myself' with drugs or alcohol. No one on set believed that I had an issue, because I did not (and do not.) In fact, I was on set on time every day, and always professional."

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Jaime King and Kyle Newman Reached a Settlement in 2023

Source: MEGA Jaime King and Kyle Newman have two children together.

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After three years of a messy divorce and legal disputes, King and Newman reached a "loving and harmonious" settlement. "Kyle and Jaime finally resolved all issues in their divorce yesterday, allowing them to concentrate on being the best parents and co-parents to their two boys," Newman's lawyer Garry M. Gekht told People. "I know that the right thing happened for the children when I see both parents walk out of the courthouse together as friends, sharing an embrace before they part ways." The Sin City: A Dame to Kill For actress was ordered to pay Newman $429 per month in child support on top of 16 percent of any of her income above $175,344 per year in quarterly installments. The court documents also revealed King was instructed to pay Newman $1,000 per month in spousal support plus 10 percent of her earnings over $175,344 per year in quarterly installments.

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Jaime King and Kyle Newman Filed New Legal Documents in 2024

Source: MEGA She also dated Sennett Devermont for nearly a year.

In 2024, King requested the court to end her child support payments to her ex-husband since she reportedly "lacks the ability to pay" the support. She also asked to end their previously filed spousal support agreement. Meanwhile, Newman responded in his own paperwork, claiming King had "been out of compliance with the court's child and spousal support orders for well over a year."

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Kyle Newman Was Awarded Sole Custody of Their Children

Source: MEGA The actress was ordered to complete a six-month rehab program in 2025.

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Jaime King Remarried — Then Divorced Again

Source: MEGA Jaime King broke her silence after her most recent split.