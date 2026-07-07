Jamie-Lynn Sigler Admits She Finally Feels 'Comfortable, Safe and Proud' to 'Share Her Truth' After Years of Hiding Her MS Diagnosis: 'It's Surreal'

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Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who was diagnosed with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) at age 20 while filming The Sopranos, released her memoir, And So It Is...: A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope, in May and has continued to speak candidly about the disease on her podcast, "MeSsy," with Christina Applegate, something she says still surprises her. "It's honestly surreal because I think about the version of me from years ago. That girl never would have believed that I'd become the woman I am today — to feel comfortable and safe and proud sharing my truth... to hopefully permit other people to share the parts of themselves they feel ashamed of, the parts they feel unlovable for, the parts they feel scared to talk about, to be able to share those things knowing you'll be loved and supported, and most importantly, loved by yourself ... I feel proud. I feel safe," the actress, 45, exclusively told OK! at the NYC launch event for iHeartMedia's new show "Waking Up with Ryan" — a daily podcast built to change how you begin your day — at The Lighthouse Campus in Brooklyn on June 17.

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Source: @jamielynnsigler/Instagram The actress was diagnosed with MS at age 20.

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"I feel accepting. I feel hopeful. I feel authentic. I still feel scared sometimes. I still get nervous, but I feel comfortable sharing all of it — and I attribute so much of that to Ryan," she said of Ryan Weiss, who is a coach and guide who has worked with creatives, founders and public figures. "He taught me how to look at the world differently. He taught me how to look at my circumstances differently, how to look at other people differently. He's been a lighthouse for me through my entire adult life. I met him at probably the lowest point in my life. So hearing him say that I pulled him out of a dark place into what he was meant to do... He did exactly the same thing for me. The Sopranos alum, who went through a messy divorce in her 20s, finally "feels okay with who I am."

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Source: @jamielynnsigler/Instagram The starlet released her memoir in May.

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"All of me — everything that comes with me. I've learned to trust that all of it is for me — every experience, every obstacle, every blessing. Ryan really started me on a spiritual path more than anything. He gave me a foundation of faith that I think everybody needs. Whatever you feel drawn toward, whatever you connect with, there are so many different ways to get there. The way Ryan speaks and the way he makes things so simple, yet so profound... I just know so many people are going to connect with him. This venture for him has been such a long time coming, but it's happening at the perfect time, like it always does. Everything about this moment in his life is just beautiful to witness. It's also really cool that we're both experiencing these huge moments in our own lives at the same time," she said of her pal.

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Source: @jamielynnsigler/Instagram Jamie-Lynn Sigler is open about her MS diagnosis and wants to help others.

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Additionally, putting pen to paper was cathartic for Sigler, who shares two sons with her husband, Cutter Dykstra. "Writing my book was the thing I'm most proud of in my entire life. It's the hardest thing I've ever worked on. I know it was something I was meant to do. I don't know what this next chapter holds for me, but because of everything Ryan has taught me, I feel ready for it," she said.

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Sigler and Weiss crossed paths in Hollywood, and since then, they've formed an unbreakable bond. "One of the biggest things Ryan ever taught me is that pain is part of being human. None of us escape it, but suffering comes from the story we tell ourselves about our pain. That's what keeps us stuck. Ryan taught me that we have the power to rewrite that story. When you change the meaning of what happened to you, everything changes. I can look back now at the hardest experiences of my life and honestly say they also brought the greatest beauty and the biggest lessons. I never would've seen them that way without doing this work," she shared.

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Source: @jamielynnsigler/Instagram Jamie-Lynn Sigler shares two sons with her husband, Cutter Dykstra.

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