Jamie-Lynn Sigler 'Almost Died' 1 Year Ago After Experiencing Surgery Complications Amid MS Battle
Jamie-Lynn Sigler revealed she almost died during her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).
On the latest episode of her "MeSsy" podcast with co-host Christina Applegate, the actress, 43, was candid about how the disease almost caused her to perish.
"A little less than a year ago now is when I went to India and I lived in this ashram and I felt so awakened and connected and peaceful," Sigler said on the Tuesday, June 4, episode. "And when I came home, two weeks later, I had a very bad reaction to a surgery and got sepsis and was in the hospital and almost died. I never told anybody this. A year ago I was in a hospital this much away from death."
"2023 was my year of grieving," she continued. "I had never in my life been more sad, felt more low. But what I learned from India was I had an inability to escape it. I had to sit in it. I would scream in pillows, I would cry to girlfriends. I reached out, I sat by myself, I got a therapist. I did all of these things I had never really done before and went through this process that was absolutely necessary. I feel like you owe it to yourself to cry and really, really go there."
The Sopranos star, who shares sons Jack Adam and Beau Kyle with husband Cutter Dykstra, was diagnosed with the disease when she was 20 years, but she kept it a secret for a long time. She later let the world know in 2016, and since then, she's been open about how the disease affects her life.
"I really don’t know how I would have found the person that I am today without it. And I’m so grateful for it," she said of her brood. "But I feel myself, like, leveling up and moving forward as a human being, but my body not following me, and it’s really, that’s my struggle now. You feel like it should be aligned, and it’s not. That’s the struggle in my family, to be quite honest, we all feel it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think it would be really cool for my kids to witness miraculous healing, too, how they could take that throughout their life," she added. "I have, like, my vision that I always hold on to that I try to see when I meditate or anything, and it's always just me running with them."
Sigler and Applegate have bonded over the illness, which they now discuss on the podcast. "We would talk on the phone for two hours, and we'd be laughing and crying and we were like, "This is helping us. Let's record this. Let's do it," Applegate said.