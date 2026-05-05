Jamie Lynn Sigler's TV Dad James Gandolfini 'Skipped' Her First Wedding 'Without a Word': 'Maybe He Didn't Want It for Me'

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'Jim Had Always Shown Up for Me'

Source: mega James Gandolfini's life was cut short when he suffered a fatal heart attack in Rome in 2013.

"Jim had always shown up for me," she insisted. "The Jim I knew wouldn’t have just skipped my wedding without a word or an excuse. Part of me wonders if maybe he didn’t want it for me." Sigler explained that Gandolfini — who died of a heart attack at age 51 in 2013 — and his son, Michael Gandolfini, attended a show when she starred as Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway. The actress went on to say when she returned to the show following her nuptials, she "expected some smiles" or acknowledgement at a table read, but "instead, the room was completely silent" until Gandolfini let out an audible "ooof."

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'None of Them Were Happy About This'

Source: mega Jamie Lynn Sigler married her first husband, Abraxas 'AJ' Discala, in 2003.

"It was clear: none of them were happy about this for me. It would take me two long years to understand why," she wrote. The pair split in 2005 and their divorce was finalized a year later. Speaking to Us Weekly last month, Sigler said the couple's "relationship was really toxic and complicated," but she had her reasons for staying. "I desperately needed him at that time, so I can’t be like, 'What were you thinking?’ I know what I needed, and he provided a lot of that for me,” Sigler shared, explaining she was struggling with health issues that were later confirmed to be early signs of Multiple Sclerosis.

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'I Was Not Going to Survive Much Longer'

Source: mega The pair went their separate ways in 2005.

Sigler also told the magazine that eventually she "went through his phone" because she "knew something shady was going on," but she "needed a lot of proof to leave." "All women feel that way. I wanted to share that not to bash him, but for other women," she clarified. "I felt like such a failure all the time, but I understood I was not going to survive much longer if I stayed in that marriage. I think he knew that, too." She was later informed that Discala was stealing from her after hiring a forensic accountant during the divorce proceedings. Sigler was told, "There are hundreds of thousands of dollars missing."

Jamie Lynn Sigler Is Happily Married Now

Source: mega Jamie Lynn Sigler now has two sons with husband Cutter Dykstra.