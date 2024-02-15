OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > The Sopranos
OK LogoNEWS

Drea de Matteo Calls New Behind-the-Scenes 'Sopranos' Book a 'Cash Grab' for Criticizing Its Depiction of Late Costar James Gandolfini

drea de matteo calls new behind the scenes sopranos book a cash grab
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 15 2024, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo has expressed her dissatisfaction with a new book written by the show's location manager, Mark Kamine.

De Matteo described the book, titled On Locations: Lessons Learned from My Life On Set with The Sopranos and in the Film Industry, as a "money grab" and stated that it is "not accurate."

Article continues below advertisement
drea de matteo calls new behind the scenes sopranos book a cash grab
Source: MEGA

Drea de Matteo called the new 'Sopranos' book a 'cash grab.'

In his book, several of the controversial claims made by Kamine are about the late James Gandolfini, who played mobster Tony Soprano on the HBO crime drama.

Kamine briefly mentions Gandolfini's struggles with substance abuse during the filming of the show. However, de Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva on the show, refutes Kamine's account and calls it "not accurate."

According to Kamine, Gandolfini once showed up late to film an episode during Season 5 after spending the previous night in Atlantic City. The actor eventually arrived four hours late, and Kamine describes him as "cursing his way through his half-learned lines, doing take after take, drinking coffees and bottles of water, alternatively sheepish and churlish, the way he always is when he f---- up."

Article continues below advertisement
drea de matteo calls new behind the scenes sopranos book a cash grab
Source: MEGA

Several of the controversial claims made in the new book are about the late James Gandolfini.

Article continues below advertisement

The location scout turned author recalled a moment during filming when the cast and crew gathered at Monmouth Park racetrack in central New Jersey to film an episode centered around Tony Soprano's horse, Pie-O-My. Kamine highlights, "I am at the hotel bar when the crew member closest to Jim asks if I want to go down to Atlantic City with Jim and a few others." Atlantic City was around 80 miles away from where they were staying.

Kamine declined Gandolfini's offer and said, "The next morning, I'm not surprised when Jim cannot be roused."

MORE ON:
The Sopranos
Article continues below advertisement
drea de matteo calls new behind the scenes sopranos book a cash grab
Source: MEGA

Drea de Matteo referred to James Gandolfini as a 'really incredible person.'

Article continues below advertisement

Kamine also claimed that HBO added a clause to Gandolfini's contract, making him responsible for shoot-day costs if he missed work due to excessive consumption.

de Matteo criticized Kamine for detailing her late co-star's alleged personal demons, referring to Gandolfini as a "really incredible person" and stating that he was so much more than what Kamine wrote about.

The Sopranos actress, who claimed to be close with Gandolfini's family, felt compelled to speak up about the book. She questions the timing of its release, as it coincided with the show's 25th anniversary.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

De Matteo believes that profiting from the show in such a manner is "disrespectful," particularly to the Italian community.

In response to de Matteo's criticism, Kamine declined to comment and stated that everyone is entitled to their opinion. However, de Matteo made her feelings towards Kamine clear during the interview by giving him the middle finger.

Page Six interviewed the Sopranos actress and provided quotes used in this article.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.