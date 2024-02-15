Drea de Matteo Calls New Behind-the-Scenes 'Sopranos' Book a 'Cash Grab' for Criticizing Its Depiction of Late Costar James Gandolfini

In his book, several of the controversial claims made by Kamine are about the late James Gandolfini, who played mobster Tony Soprano on the HBO crime drama.

Kamine briefly mentions Gandolfini's struggles with substance abuse during the filming of the show. However, de Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva on the show, refutes Kamine's account and calls it "not accurate."

According to Kamine, Gandolfini once showed up late to film an episode during Season 5 after spending the previous night in Atlantic City. The actor eventually arrived four hours late, and Kamine describes him as "cursing his way through his half-learned lines, doing take after take, drinking coffees and bottles of water, alternatively sheepish and churlish, the way he always is when he f---- up."