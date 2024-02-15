Drea de Matteo Calls New Behind-the-Scenes 'Sopranos' Book a 'Cash Grab' for Criticizing Its Depiction of Late Costar James Gandolfini
The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo has expressed her dissatisfaction with a new book written by the show's location manager, Mark Kamine.
De Matteo described the book, titled On Locations: Lessons Learned from My Life On Set with The Sopranos and in the Film Industry, as a "money grab" and stated that it is "not accurate."
In his book, several of the controversial claims made by Kamine are about the late James Gandolfini, who played mobster Tony Soprano on the HBO crime drama.
Kamine briefly mentions Gandolfini's struggles with substance abuse during the filming of the show. However, de Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva on the show, refutes Kamine's account and calls it "not accurate."
According to Kamine, Gandolfini once showed up late to film an episode during Season 5 after spending the previous night in Atlantic City. The actor eventually arrived four hours late, and Kamine describes him as "cursing his way through his half-learned lines, doing take after take, drinking coffees and bottles of water, alternatively sheepish and churlish, the way he always is when he f---- up."
The location scout turned author recalled a moment during filming when the cast and crew gathered at Monmouth Park racetrack in central New Jersey to film an episode centered around Tony Soprano's horse, Pie-O-My. Kamine highlights, "I am at the hotel bar when the crew member closest to Jim asks if I want to go down to Atlantic City with Jim and a few others." Atlantic City was around 80 miles away from where they were staying.
Kamine declined Gandolfini's offer and said, "The next morning, I'm not surprised when Jim cannot be roused."
Kamine also claimed that HBO added a clause to Gandolfini's contract, making him responsible for shoot-day costs if he missed work due to excessive consumption.
de Matteo criticized Kamine for detailing her late co-star's alleged personal demons, referring to Gandolfini as a "really incredible person" and stating that he was so much more than what Kamine wrote about.
The Sopranos actress, who claimed to be close with Gandolfini's family, felt compelled to speak up about the book. She questions the timing of its release, as it coincided with the show's 25th anniversary.
De Matteo believes that profiting from the show in such a manner is "disrespectful," particularly to the Italian community.
In response to de Matteo's criticism, Kamine declined to comment and stated that everyone is entitled to their opinion. However, de Matteo made her feelings towards Kamine clear during the interview by giving him the middle finger.
