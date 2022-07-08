Beloved Star Of 'The Sopranos' Tony Sirico Dead At 79

​"It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony 'Tony' Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022," Robert wrote of his late brother. "Tony is survived by his two beloved children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives."

"The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement," the post continued.​" Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Wounded Warriors, St. Jude’s Hospital and the Acton Institute."