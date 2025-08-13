or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jamie Lynn Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Finally Addresses Near-Fatal ATV Accident That Left Her in a Coma

Photo of Jamie Lynn Spears and Maddie
Source: MEGA; YouTube

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie, spoke out for the first time about a near-fatal ATV accident that left her in a coma when she was just 8 years old.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 13 2025, Updated 6:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie, is speaking out publicly for the first time about the near-fatal ATV accident she suffered at just 8 years old.

Maddie, 17, spoke about injuries she's sustained over the years in a YouTube video titled, “Why I Started YouTube,” posted Tuesday, August 12, where she addressed the headline-making ATV accident.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Addressed ATV Accident

Photo of Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter addressed her near-fatal ATV accident online.
Source: YouTube

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter addressed her near-fatal ATV accident online.

“I did have an accident though," Maddie said during the nearly 12-minute video clip. "I was in a coma, and I came back to life, and I’m very blessed. So yeah, I've just been very accident-prone. I swear my parents are amazing and they did not do anything to me."

After Maddie uploaded the video, the Zoey 101 alum, 34, reshared the post via her Instagram Stories and praised her daughter for sharing the “not so fun parts” of her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lynn Spears' Reposted Her Daughter's Video

Photo of Jamie Lynn Spears praised her daughter for coming out out publicly about her accident.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lynn Spears praised her daughter for coming out out publicly about her accident.

“You can work so hard, and do everything right, yet still face adversity, no matter what path you’re on in life,” Jamie wrote in the caption. “You can’t control everything that happens to you, but you can decide how you react to what happens to you. I know being a resilient person is one of the best qualities a human can have, but it’s only earned by having no other choice but to be resilient. Gotta trust Gods plan.”

Jamie ended her post by emphasizing that she was proud of her daughter, adding, “She never lets anything or anyone sit her down, and sharing her journey through it all hopefully inspires others to never stop going hard for what they want out of life.”

MORE ON:
Jamie Lynn Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lynn Spears Gave More Insight on Daughter's Accident

photo of Jamie Lynn Spears shares her daughter Maddie with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lynn Spears shares her daughter Maddie with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge.

Jamie shares her daughter Maddie with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge. The Nickelodeon star is also a mother to her youngest daughter, Ivey, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson.

Jamie gave more insight into her daughter’s accident when she appeared on the U.K. reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in November 2023.

Jamie Lynn Spears Opened Up About Daughter's ATV Accident

Photo of Jamie Lynn Spears told the story of her daughter's accident on 'I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.'
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lynn Spears told the story of her daughter's accident on 'I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.'

"I almost lost my oldest daughter. She drowned and we couldn’t save her. We tried really hard. She was trapped under a little side-by-side that we ride around our pond,” she explained. "My father-in-law, my mother-in-law, me and my husband, we run to jump in to save her and you kind of — in that moment you think, 'This is not real. She’s going to pop up, this isn’t real.’”

She dramatically recounted, "I could feel her arm, and I’m jerking it, I couldn’t get her up because it’s a pretty heavy machine. In that moment you think, you know logically she’s been underwater too long."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.