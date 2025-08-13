Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Finally Addresses Near-Fatal ATV Accident That Left Her in a Coma
Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie, is speaking out publicly for the first time about the near-fatal ATV accident she suffered at just 8 years old.
Maddie, 17, spoke about injuries she's sustained over the years in a YouTube video titled, “Why I Started YouTube,” posted Tuesday, August 12, where she addressed the headline-making ATV accident.
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Addressed ATV Accident
“I did have an accident though," Maddie said during the nearly 12-minute video clip. "I was in a coma, and I came back to life, and I’m very blessed. So yeah, I've just been very accident-prone. I swear my parents are amazing and they did not do anything to me."
After Maddie uploaded the video, the Zoey 101 alum, 34, reshared the post via her Instagram Stories and praised her daughter for sharing the “not so fun parts” of her life.
Jamie Lynn Spears' Reposted Her Daughter's Video
“You can work so hard, and do everything right, yet still face adversity, no matter what path you’re on in life,” Jamie wrote in the caption. “You can’t control everything that happens to you, but you can decide how you react to what happens to you. I know being a resilient person is one of the best qualities a human can have, but it’s only earned by having no other choice but to be resilient. Gotta trust Gods plan.”
Jamie ended her post by emphasizing that she was proud of her daughter, adding, “She never lets anything or anyone sit her down, and sharing her journey through it all hopefully inspires others to never stop going hard for what they want out of life.”
- Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Emotional Message Three Years After Daughter Maddie's Accident
- Jamie Lynn Spears Says She's 'in My Feels' as Eldest Daughter Maddie Commits to Playing D1 Softball at University of Southern Mississippi
- 11 Celebrities Who Almost Died Due to Accidents, Health Emergencies and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jamie Lynn Spears Gave More Insight on Daughter's Accident
Jamie shares her daughter Maddie with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge. The Nickelodeon star is also a mother to her youngest daughter, Ivey, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson.
Jamie gave more insight into her daughter’s accident when she appeared on the U.K. reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in November 2023.
Jamie Lynn Spears Opened Up About Daughter's ATV Accident
"I almost lost my oldest daughter. She drowned and we couldn’t save her. We tried really hard. She was trapped under a little side-by-side that we ride around our pond,” she explained. "My father-in-law, my mother-in-law, me and my husband, we run to jump in to save her and you kind of — in that moment you think, 'This is not real. She’s going to pop up, this isn’t real.’”
She dramatically recounted, "I could feel her arm, and I’m jerking it, I couldn’t get her up because it’s a pretty heavy machine. In that moment you think, you know logically she’s been underwater too long."