Love Island's New Docuseries Spinoff 'Beyond The Villa' Launches This Summer: What To Know
Hold onto your sun hats! This summer, a hot new spin-off for Love Island enters the villa (or, beyond it.)
Peacock officially greenlit its first-ever docuseries spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Get ready to see the Powerpuff Girls — a.k.a. Serena Page, JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb — as they take center stage once again.
This new reality TV venture promises to dive headfirst into the lives of our favorite islanders after their sun-soaked days in the villa and reveals just who's returning for this hotly anticipated summer show.
After months of fan speculation, Peacock announced the spin-off on April 17. Love Island: Beyond the Villa will look at the cast's new careers, blossoming friendships, newfound fame and blooming relationships — all set against the vibrant backdrop of Los Angeles!
Season 6's drama-filled episodes made it Peacock's most-watched original reality competition ever and it featured the first-ever New York City reunion special. And thanks to creative, the cast now wants to harness their newfound stardom.
Get ready to reunite with fan-favorite trio PPG, as Page, Craig and Kateb return to flaunt their post-Love Island lifestyles. But hold onto your popcorn — former flames Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin are also in the lineup, ready to showcase their journey away from their split last summer.
Meanwhile, fans can expect familiar faces as Olivia Walker, Connor Newsum and Kendall Washington return in the mix, adding to the drama and entertainment.
Meanwhile, Kenny Rodriguez and Miguel Harichi are confirmed to join their girlfriends, Craig and Kateb, while Page's beau, Kordell Beckham, is notably absent — at least for now.
But fear not — rumors are swirling of surprise appearances from former islanders as the season unfolds, proving that the drama isn't over yet. Yet another beloved personality missing from the first batch is Rob Rausch, the snake enthusiast — what gives?
As many buzzed following the show's spectacular end in July 2024, Kateb hinted that fans were far from done with the PPG storyline.
"You guys will see more of us," she told People, promising that they'll be lighting up screens and cell phones again. "Trust me, guys, we want to see you guys as much as you want to see us."
Simon Thomas, the executive producer of Love Island USA, couldn't contain his excitement about PPG's return, previously sharing with The Hollywood Reporter that he would "love to see" this powerhouse girl group shine once more.
"There are such a great group of girls, period. Fantastic. But Serena, JaNa, and Leah— one in a million kind of friendship [on the show]," he gushed. "So the three of them, yeah, I hope we see them again."
Beckham's absence from the primary cast list had fans speculating wildly, worried it might spell doom for his relationship with Page.
However, People later confirmed he'll still make an appearance — albeit not as a full-time cast member after he snagged a role in a new scripted series, which clashes with Beyond the Villa's shooting schedule.
Love Island: Beyond the Villa will premiere in summer 2025.