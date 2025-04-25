Love Island's New Docuseries Spinoff 'Beyond The Villa' Launches This Summer: What To Know

This new reality TV venture promises to dive headfirst into the lives of our favorite islanders after their sun-soaked days in the villa and reveals just who's returning for this hotly anticipated summer show.

After months of fan speculation, Peacock announced the spin-off on April 17. Love Island: Beyond the Villa will look at the cast's new careers, blossoming friendships, newfound fame and blooming relationships — all set against the vibrant backdrop of Los Angeles!