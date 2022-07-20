Jane Fonda seems to be enjoying getting frisky at this life stage.

“I think I got better [at sex with age],” the Grace and Frankie star, 84, said while talking to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show. “Women, I think, tend to get better because they lose their fear of saying what they need. You know, we go through, we waste way too much time not wanting to say, ‘Wait a minute, hold, hold it, hold it. No, no, no. Slow down. And a little to the left,’ you know, we don't wanna do that.”

“But when we get older,” she added, “it's like, ‘No, I know what I want. Give me what I want.’”