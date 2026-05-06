Jane Fonda Honors 'Gloriously Handsome' Ex Ted Turner in Emotional First Statement After CNN Founder's Death: 'I Loved Him With All My Heart'

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Jane Fonda broke her silence on her ex-husband Ted Turner’s death with an emotional statement just hours after the news of his passing made headlines. "He swept into my life, a gloriously handsome, deeply romantic, swashbuckling pirate and I’ve never been the same," Fonda, 88, began in a message posted via Instagram on Wednesday, May 6. "He needed me. No one had ever let me know they needed me, and this wasn’t your average human being that needed me, this was the creator of CNN, and Turner Classic Movies, who had won the America’s Cup as the world’s greatest sailor."

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Jane Fonda Shared Emotional Tribute Dedicated to Ex Ted Turner

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda and Ted Turner started dating in 1990.

Fonda and Turner were married from 1991 to 2001. The Monster-in-Law actress thanked the CNN founder for also "taking care of her" and being the person who helped her build internal confidence. "That was new as well. To be needed and cared for simultaneously is transformative. Ted Turner helped me believe in myself," she wrote. "I think I did the same for him, but that’s what women are raised to do. Men like Ted aren’t supposed to express need and vulnerability. That was Ted’s greatest strength, I believe."

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Jane Fonda Loved Ted Turner With 'All Her Heart'

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda said it was 'fascinating' to witness Ted Turner's competitive nature.

Fonda called Turner "the most competitive person" she'd ever met, next to Katharine Hepburn, adding, "Ted was challenging, but I’ve always been up for a challenge, and with Ted it was almost always worth it." She ended her post by expressing her love for her late ex-husband, writing, "Rest in peace, dearest Ted. You are loved and you will be remembered."

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Ted Turner Died at Age 87

Source: CBS SUNDAY MORNINGS/YOUTUBE Ted Turned died at 87 following a years-long battle with dementia.

As OK! previously reported, Turner's death was confirmed on Wednesday, May 6, following a years-long struggle with dementia, per a news release from Turner Enterprises. “Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement,” Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, shared in a statement. “He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world."

Ted Turner Revealed Dementia Diagnosis in 2018

Source: CBS SUNDAY MORNINGS/YOUTUBE. Ted Turner revealed he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia ahead of his 80th birthday.