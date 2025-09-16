or
Jane Fonda 'Can't Stop Crying' Over Robert Redford's Death Years After Actress Confessed She Was 'in Love' With Him

Jane Fonda revealed she 'can't stop crying' over Robert Redford's death.

Sept. 16 2025, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Jane Fonda shared a heartbreaking message after Robert Redford’s tragic death.

"It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone,” she shared with multiple outlets. “I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for."

Robert Redford Passed Away

Robert Redford died in his home on September 16.

Redford died in his home, located in the mountains outside of Provo, Utah, in the early morning of Tuesday, September 16, per The New York Times.

Although no cause of death was reported, Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told the outlet that the actor died in his sleep.

"Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," Berger said in a statement. "He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."

Jane Fonda 'Developed a Crush' on Robert Redford

Jane Fonda worked with Robert Redford on various films.

Fonda and Redford first worked with each other in 1960’s Tall Story before going on to collaborate in 1966’s The Chase, 1967’s Barefoot in the Park, 1979’s The Electric Horseman and 2017’s Our Souls at Night.

“He is so handsome and just such a wonderful human being," Fonda told a news outlet of Redford in 2008.

“Every movie I made with him, I developed a crush on him," she added.

Jane Fonda Was 'Always in Love' With Robert Redford

Jane Fonda said she 'was in love' with Robert Redford.

In a 2015 interview, she said she was “always in love” with Redford.

“I made three films with him and nothing happened because I was married and he was married,” she detailed.

Two years later, Redford claimed he “didn’t know” Fonda was in love with him.

In a 2023 interview, Fonda discussed Redford again, reaffirming she “was in love with him.”

"I made four films with him, and for three, I was in love with him. Which meant I had a really good time,” she elaborated.

Robert Redford Was 'Always in a Bad Mood'

Jane Fonda said Robert Redford 'did not like to kiss.'

She did note one problem: he did not "like to kiss.”

"He was always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault,” she shared, noting her perception of him didn’t change until they worked on Our Souls at Night.

"I knew I was finally grown up, because when he’d come on to the set three hours late in a bad mood, I knew it wasn’t my fault. We always had a good time. He’s a very good person," she shared.

Redford was best known for starring in some of Hollywood's beloved classic films — including the 1969 movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and the 1985 hit Out of Africa.

