Sister Wives' David Woolley Blames Himself for First Wife's Tragic Death by Suicide

Photo of David Woolley and Christine Brown Woolley
Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

In an emotional 'Sister Wives' episode, David Woolley shared the heartbreaking story of his first wife’s death by suicide.

By:

May 25 2025, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

David Woolley, husband to Christine Brown Woolley, opened up about his first wife's tragic death during an episode of Sister Wives.

"I blame myself," the 61-year-old construction company owner admitted during the May 11 episode.

David recalled the agonizing moment he had to reveal the heartbreaking truth to his children, saying, "My wife, my kids' mother, she took her life. One of the hardest things I've ever done was to tell my kids that their mother wasn't coming home."

Photo of David Woolley and Christine Brown Woolley
Source: @david__woolley/Instagram

 David Woolley spoke about his late wife on 'Sister Wives.'

This comes as the show's theme gravitated towards the suicide of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown's son, Garrison Brown.

Having shared eight children with his late wife, Margaret Woolley, who succumbed to depression in 2012, David described how he turned to his sister for guidance.

Photo of David Woolley and Christine Brown Woolley
Source: @david__woolley/Instagram

David Woolley recalled telling his kids their mother wasn’t coming home.

"What do I do?" he asked her.

"You need to tell them," she replied.

Overcome with emotion, he added, "It was the hardest thing, crying, realizing that she wasn't coming back."

Christine, 53, felt visibly moved, calling Margaret "special."

"I've seen enough of David's home videos [to know]. She loved her kids and there's so many happy moments and happy memories."

MORE ON:
Sister Wives

Earlier this year, David broke the ice with fans on Instagram, sharing a glimpse into his world. "Hello! I'm sorry I have not let people know who I am yet. I have 8 kids. 6 are married and 2 are single! I have 10 grandchildren," he wrote alongside snapshots of his family.

"I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her. So, I have been a single dad for 11 years," David said.

Despite the heartache, David revealed he dated after his wife's passing, though nothing worked out until Christine came to his life.

Photo of David Woolley and Christine Brown Woolley
Source: @david__woolley/Instagram

Margaret Woolley died in 2012.

"I'm very proud of all my kids. So, this is a little bit about me, I'm glad to be here! And I'm really excited to be with Christine the future is really bright!!" he gushed.

Christine found love again after her split from Kody in November 2021, and she proudly shared how she and David met through a matchmaker in late 2022.

Photo of David Woolley and Christine Brown Woolley
Source: @david__woolley/Instagram

The pair wed in 2023.

They wed on October 2023 during a picturesque ceremony in Moab, Utah. Garrison, who tragically passed away months later, also attended the big event.

"I'm so glad he came to our wedding," Christine said. "Nothing's the same since his death by suicide."

In tribute to Garrison, the couple planted a willow tree in their backyard as a symbol of remembrance, a place where they could "talk" to him in spirit.

