Sister Wives' David Woolley Blames Himself for First Wife's Tragic Death by Suicide

David Woolley, husband to Christine Brown Woolley, opened up about his first wife's tragic death during an episode of Sister Wives.

"I blame myself," the 61-year-old construction company owner admitted during the May 11 episode.

David recalled the agonizing moment he had to reveal the heartbreaking truth to his children, saying, "My wife, my kids' mother, she took her life. One of the hardest things I've ever done was to tell my kids that their mother wasn't coming home."