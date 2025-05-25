Heartbreaking Revelations: Janelle Brown and Maddie Brush Reflect on Garrison's Untimely Death
In a gut-wrenching episode of Sister Wives, Maddie Brush (née Brown) opened up about her late brother Garrison Brown's tragic death and how the family is coping with the heartache. As they navigated their grief, Janelle Brown shared her emotional journey of preparing Garrison's home after his shocking passing.
During her confessional interview, Maddie revealed, "I was trying to get him to move out here," expressing her efforts to persuade Garrison to relocate from Flagstaff, Ariz., to be closer to her family in North Carolina.
Moments before his death, she reflected on their conversations. "And so every step that we get closer to it, we talked a lot about that," she said.
Her husband, Caleb Brush, added a somber note: "We almost had him here too. He was almost coming."
But Maddie poignantly remarked, "I think he was just so deep in."
Tragedy struck when Garrison was found dead in his Flagstaff, Ariz., apartment on March 5, 2024, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The devastating news was delivered to Maddie by Janelle, forever altering her world. "There’s a few moments in your life that I feel like alter your brain chemistry," she said, clearly grappling with the fallout. "And I definitely feel like calling siblings that a sibling had died definitely alters your brain chemistry."
Now residing in North Carolina and working on building Taeda Farms — a peaceful sanctuary for connection and healing — Janelle opened up about her current responsibilities. During a candid moment with her sister Carrie, she revealed, "Now I have the big job of getting his house ready and all that stuff," as she prepares to sort through Garrison’s belongings.
"We had offered him all the love, all the support, all the help, all the resources," she lamented, trying to reckon with the sudden loss. "I don’t know what happened that night he did that because he's had other nights like this where he would drink and then pass out and he would go kind of radio silent, but he’d be back in the morning."
As the family processes this unimaginable grief, Janelle articulated the waves of sorrow that wash over her. "Sometimes it catches you at a more raw moment for sure. I’m glad that I’m here now vs. still in Flagstaff," she confided.
Garrison was one of Kody Brown and Janelle's six children, whose lives have been forever changed after their separation in December 2022.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or chat at 988lifeline.org.