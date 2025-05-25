or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Sister Wives
OK LogoREALITY TV

Heartbreaking Revelations: Janelle Brown and Maddie Brush Reflect on Garrison's Untimely Death

Photo of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown
Source: MEGA

Janelle Brown and Maddie Brush reflected on Garrison's untimely death an episode of 'Sister Wives.'

By:

May 25 2025, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In a gut-wrenching episode of Sister Wives, Maddie Brush (née Brown) opened up about her late brother Garrison Brown's tragic death and how the family is coping with the heartache. As they navigated their grief, Janelle Brown shared her emotional journey of preparing Garrison's home after his shocking passing.

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Janelle Brown, Garrison Brown and Maddie Brush
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram; @madison_rose11/Instagram

'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown and Maddie Brush opened up about Garrison Brown’s tragic death.

Article continues below advertisement

During her confessional interview, Maddie revealed, "I was trying to get him to move out here," expressing her efforts to persuade Garrison to relocate from Flagstaff, Ariz., to be closer to her family in North Carolina.

Moments before his death, she reflected on their conversations. "And so every step that we get closer to it, we talked a lot about that," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Her husband, Caleb Brush, added a somber note: "We almost had him here too. He was almost coming."

But Maddie poignantly remarked, "I think he was just so deep in."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Garrison Brown
Source: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Maddie Brush tried to persuade Garrison Brown to relocate from Flagstaff, Ariz., to be closer to her family.

Article continues below advertisement

Tragedy struck when Garrison was found dead in his Flagstaff, Ariz., apartment on March 5, 2024, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The devastating news was delivered to Maddie by Janelle, forever altering her world. "There’s a few moments in your life that I feel like alter your brain chemistry," she said, clearly grappling with the fallout. "And I definitely feel like calling siblings that a sibling had died definitely alters your brain chemistry."

Article continues below advertisement

Now residing in North Carolina and working on building Taeda Farms — a peaceful sanctuary for connection and healing — Janelle opened up about her current responsibilities. During a candid moment with her sister Carrie, she revealed, "Now I have the big job of getting his house ready and all that stuff," as she prepares to sort through Garrison’s belongings.

MORE ON:
Sister Wives

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Janelle Brown, Melanie Brown Brush and Caleb Brush
Source: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Janelle Brown now lives in North Carolina and is building Taeda Farms.

Article continues below advertisement

"We had offered him all the love, all the support, all the help, all the resources," she lamented, trying to reckon with the sudden loss. "I don’t know what happened that night he did that because he's had other nights like this where he would drink and then pass out and he would go kind of radio silent, but he’d be back in the morning."

Article continues below advertisement

As the family processes this unimaginable grief, Janelle articulated the waves of sorrow that wash over her. "Sometimes it catches you at a more raw moment for sure. I’m glad that I’m here now vs. still in Flagstaff," she confided.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Janelle Brown's family
Source: MEGA

Garrison, one of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown’s six kids, was deeply affected by their 2022 split.

Article continues below advertisement

Garrison was one of Kody Brown and Janelle's six children, whose lives have been forever changed after their separation in December 2022.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or chat at 988lifeline.org.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.