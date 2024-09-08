Robyn and Kody Brown 'Drifted Apart' After Christine, Janelle and Meri Left: They 'Argue About Small Things' and 'Butt Heads Often'
Kody and Robyn Brown's relationship has seen better days.
According to a source, the one-strong couple have "drifted apart" and "haven't been the same" since former sister wives Christine, Janelle and Meri decided to end their respective relationships with the Brown family patriarch, leaving the pair to lead a monogamous lifestyle.
"Robyn may be Kody’s last wife standing, but that looks like it’s about to change," the source spilled to a news outlet. "They’ve put their Flagstaff home on the market and the whispers are that it’s because Robyn wants out."
As for what's going wrong in their marriage, the source added Robyn and Kody "argue about small things that shouldn't matter" and "butt heads often."
"This is not the life Robyn envisioned," the source continued, noting the mother-of-five "doesn't want drama" with her husband, but just wants to "enjoy her kids and grandkids and live life peacefully."
However, the source claimed "all the signs" are pointing to a split being "inevitable."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Not Even Thinking About Reconciliation' With His Estranged Kids After Son Garrison's Tragic Death
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Is 'Numb' After the Tragic Death of Son Garrison: 'The Family Is Extremely Broken'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Snubs Robyn and Kody's Kids With Subtle Dig: 'All 13 of My Children Are Very Protective of Me'
As OK! previously reported, Christine was the first sister wife to announce she'd made the decision to leave Kody in 2021, followed by Janelle, who confirmed they were separated in December 2022. Meri and Kody shared a joint statement declaring their split in January 2023.
"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," they wrote at the time. "We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love."
In September 2023, the father-of-18 revealed his relationship with Robyn had still not bounced back after the demise of his other three relationships.
"We are not recovering from this," he said. "I mean, it's not clinical depression, but we've been a bit depressed about what the experience did. That's an understatement. But we've been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us. We are not the same."
"For three years here, I had an idea during this time about what my purpose moves on to," he continued. "But I'm still stuck in this place of sadness and regret."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with In Touch about Kody and Robyn's rocky marriage.