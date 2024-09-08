or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Robyn Brown
OK LogoREALITY TV

Robyn and Kody Brown 'Drifted Apart' After Christine, Janelle and Meri Left: They 'Argue About Small Things' and 'Butt Heads Often'

robyn kody brown drifted apart argue splits christine janelle meri
Source: MEGA; @robynbrown/twitter
By:

Sept. 8 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kody and Robyn Brown's relationship has seen better days.

According to a source, the one-strong couple have "drifted apart" and "haven't been the same" since former sister wives Christine, Janelle and Meri decided to end their respective relationships with the Brown family patriarch, leaving the pair to lead a monogamous lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement
robyn kody brown drifted apart argue splits christine janelle meri
Source: TLC

Robyn Brown is Kody's fourth wife.

"Robyn may be Kody’s last wife standing, but that looks like it’s about to change," the source spilled to a news outlet. "They’ve put their Flagstaff home on the market and the whispers are that it’s because Robyn wants out."

As for what's going wrong in their marriage, the source added Robyn and Kody "argue about small things that shouldn't matter" and "butt heads often."

Article continues below advertisement
robyn kody brown drifted apart argue splits christine janelle meri
Source: TLC

Kody is currently only married to Robyn, despite previously being polygamous.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is not the life Robyn envisioned," the source continued, noting the mother-of-five "doesn't want drama" with her husband, but just wants to "enjoy her kids and grandkids and live life peacefully."

However, the source claimed "all the signs" are pointing to a split being "inevitable."

Article continues below advertisement
robyn kody brown drifted apart argue splits christine janelle meri
Source: MEGA

Christine Brown left Kody in 2021, Janelle left him in 2022 and Meri confirmed their split in 2023.

MORE ON:
Robyn Brown
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Christine was the first sister wife to announce she'd made the decision to leave Kody in 2021, followed by Janelle, who confirmed they were separated in December 2022. Meri and Kody shared a joint statement declaring their split in January 2023.

"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," they wrote at the time. "We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love."

Article continues below advertisement
robyn kody brown drifted apart argue splits christine janelle meri
Source: MEGA

Kody Brown previously said his relationship with Robyn has not fully recovered from his other splits.

Article continues below advertisement

In September 2023, the father-of-18 revealed his relationship with Robyn had still not bounced back after the demise of his other three relationships.

"We are not recovering from this," he said. "I mean, it's not clinical depression, but we've been a bit depressed about what the experience did. That's an understatement. But we've been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us. We are not the same."

"For three years here, I had an idea during this time about what my purpose moves on to," he continued. "But I'm still stuck in this place of sadness and regret."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The source spoke with In Touch about Kody and Robyn's rocky marriage.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.