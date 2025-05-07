Topless Janelle Monáe Flashes Photographers at Met Gala After-Party: See the Scandalous Snaps
Janelle Monáe dressed to impress at the 2025 Met Gala!
The "I Like That" singer turned heads when she flashed photographers while on her way into the Public Hotel's nightclub Artspace for the "Phenomenal Affair" after-party in New York City on Monday night, May 5.
For the after-party, Monáe sported a similarly on-theme ensemble as the custom Thom Browne design she wore to this year's Met Gala, which celebrated the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Her post-gala look was a bit more revealing, however, as she left her blazer open to expose her bare chest while only covering her nipples with bedazzled anchor symbols.
While at the after-party, which was also hosted by Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, Monáe showcased her lively spirit by dancing on tables with other nearly naked guests and performers.
The 39-year-old kept her red, black and white tie on for the entirety of the evening — including at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The fashionable tie put her large diamond accessory on full display, with Monáe further explaining its meaning via social media after the night came to an end.
"As a futurist, and knowing the impact traditional diamond mining has had on African nations, it was important my custom 💎 piece reflected a more conscious and considered approach to luxury," she explained.
Monáe added: "Wearing an ethical diamond, especially with a theme centered on dandyism, is a statement I can stand behind. This is a 1 of 1 💎 made from real @1800tequila! Thank you @1800tequila @maisonraksha for being in the future with me."
Thom Browne provided further details about the meaning behind Monáe's Met Gala look in an Instagram post closely portraying each intricate part of the singer's show-stopping outfit choice.
"Brought to life with Oscar-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell, Janelle's look is a deconstructed, then reconstructed take on the tuxedo… a transformation from the familiar to the surreal," the upload's caption read in part.
The 1930s-inspired design featured an "oversized trompe l’oeil suit cape half realized in 3-ply mohair with white radial stitch grosgrain tipping, and half finished in embroidered pinstripe intarsia into red double duchess silk, with embroidered radial outlines in grosgrain ribbons."
"A motorized monocle on janelle’s left eye moves another second with each step she takes," the post revealed. "Beneath the overcoat, Janelle wears a deconstructed bi-color sportcoat and skirt in pinstripe suiting and red wool crepe, with exposed facing and shoulder pads in white silk faille, finished with tailoring basting, cross and marking stitches. the bi-color ensemble is worn over a corset in black silk faille with white binding, a white cotton oxford shirt and black, white and red striped seamed intarsia tie."