For the after-party, Monáe sported a similarly on-theme ensemble as the custom Thom Browne design she wore to this year's Met Gala, which celebrated the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Her post-gala look was a bit more revealing, however, as she left her blazer open to expose her bare chest while only covering her nipples with bedazzled anchor symbols.