The Valley's Janet Caperna Accuses Costar Danny Booko of Sexual Assault as Explosive Drama Plays Out on Season 2
Janet Caperna accused Danny Booko of sexual assault during the July 8 episode of The Valley.
While chatting with Kristen Doute during her engagement celebration on a boat in Hawaii, the topic of Booko’s alleged inappropriate behavior with Jasmine Goode and Michelle Lally came up.
Janet's Accusation
“[Did I] attack Danny and [his wife], Nia [Sanchez], or I said out loud what Danny did what he did?” Caperna asked her costar. “I said out loud, ‘Yes, he sexually assaulted Jasmine and Michelle.’”
Caperna’s explosive allegation caused an emotional Doute to storm off and immediately head to Booko and Sanchez to inform them of what Caperna had said.
'How Dare She'
“Honestly, it’s absolutely terrible, and I don’t think anyone should be using those words unless it’s the person involved,” Sanchez said in a confessional. “Janet wasn’t there. It has nothing to do with her.”
“How many times have I owned up for it?” Booko added. “You can’t just keep bringing it up like that.”
Doute noted using the term “sexual assault” was a “new low” for Caperna.
“How dare she say those words about Danny,” the long-standing reality star said. “She’s crossed a f------ line. It’s actual slander. It’s actual defamation. She’s attempting to ruin someone’s life that doesn’t deserve it.”
Janet Doubled Down
Rather than back down on her claims, Caperna told cameras, “Unfortunately, for Danny, the definition of what he did is sexual assault. I’m sorry that he did that, but I’m not going to be painted as the bad guy for talking about something that happened. That’s bulls---.”
As the night came to a close, Caperna approached Booko and Sanchez, apologizing for “us[ing] the definition of what occurred that night," adding, “I’m sorry I had to do that.”
An Apology
The situation with Booko and Goode was discussed during the April 29 episode of the show.
“Not too long ago, Jasmine was in a situation where Danny was blackout drunk and was really inappropriate,” Caperna’s husband, Jason Caperna, shared in a confessional. “Danny approached Jasmine, put his hand on her thigh and said, ‘Get daddy a drink,’ referring to himself as ‘daddy.’ And then when she went to go get ‘daddy’ and some other people a drink as well, he approached Jasmine’s girlfriend, Melissa [Carelli], and grabbed her butt.”
Jasmine confronted Danny at a Halloween party about the ordeal, telling him he was “inappropriate” with her.
“That was completely out of my character,” Danny told her. “I am so sorry.”