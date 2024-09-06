The Valley's Kristen Doute Announces Engagement to Luke Broderick After 2 Years of Dating: 'It Was a Total Surprise'

On the first season of The Valley, the two discussed their future plans to move in together and have a child after experiencing a miscarriage.

"I mean, that does give us hope. I think it's not a false sense of hope. We, at that point, had only been trying for a couple of months and we were fortunate enough," Doute explained in an interview.

"So we're just back on the train trying and fingers crossed," she continued. "We're doing right every month exactly how we should be doing it. So yeah, we're just hopeful."