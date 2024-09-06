The Valley's Kristen Doute Announces Engagement to Luke Broderick After 2 Years of Dating: 'It Was a Total Surprise'
She said yes!
After two years of dating, Luke Broderick popped the question to Kristen Doute earlier this week while The Valley costars vacationed in Hawaii.
"I’m wrapped around your finger like this ring i’m wearing 💍 🤟🏽 out of the all the fish in the sea, you chose me 🥹(and thank you to our bestie @kylechandesign for creating the most beautiful ring!!)," Broderick captioned a Friday, September 6, Instagram post that pictured the special moment.
Broderick got down on one knee while the two were on a boat, with the Vanderpump Rules alum, 41, noting it "was a total surprise."
"I knew from the moment we met that Luke was my person," she gushed to a news outlet of crossing paths at a wedding. "I am so excited to continue this journey together, now as fiancés."
On the first season of The Valley, the two discussed their future plans to move in together and have a child after experiencing a miscarriage.
"I mean, that does give us hope. I think it's not a false sense of hope. We, at that point, had only been trying for a couple of months and we were fortunate enough," Doute explained in an interview.
"So we're just back on the train trying and fingers crossed," she continued. "We're doing right every month exactly how we should be doing it. So yeah, we're just hopeful."
The star elaborated on the sad situation further on a November episode of her podcast S--, Love, and What Else Matters With Kristen Doute.
"I only feel comfortable talking about this because I know so many friends of mine have gone through this," the former SUR staffer shared. "I know so many women have been through this. And it's really f------ terrifying because you always think, 'What's wrong, what did I do wrong? Could I have done something different?'"
"And my doctor and my friends told me, inside and out, up and down, there's no cause," she stated. "They don't know why."
"It was just a really unfortunate thing that happened to us," Doute noted. "And I know that we can try fairly soon. And I think that we're very hopeful to have a very healthy pregnancy the next time around."
Prior to meeting Broderick, the brunette beauty dated former VPR costars Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy.
Us Weekly shared the engagement news.