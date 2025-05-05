HEALTH 'Emotional' Kristen Doute Rushed to Hospital Amid Pregnancy as She Gives Fans Candid Update Source: @kristendoute/Instagram Kristen Doute was rushed to the hospital amid her pregnancy.

Article continues below advertisement

The Valley star Kristen Doute, who is currently pregnant, ended up in the hospital on May 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo Luke Broderick and Kristen Doute announced they were expecting in November 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

When Doute noticed her feet were abnormally swollen, she rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to make sure nothing was going on. “Thirty-three weeks and four days,” she shared in a video on Instagram Story while lying in a hospital bed. “Got a little swelling in the foot, and so we just wanna make sure it’s not a blood clot.” She noted her forthcoming baby girl was “all monitored up” and seemed to be doing okay. “You can hear her heartbeat,” she continued. “She was kicking a lot yesterday, so hopefully everything’s fine. It’s my first time here.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kristendoute/Instagram Kristen Doute updated fans when she was released from the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

An hour after her initial post, Doute returned to her Instagram Story to give fans an update. “All is well,” she revealed, noting she’d been released from the hospital. “I’m getting so emotional. This was my first time at the hospital that I’m giving birth at. The staff is so nice. Everyone is so nice. It was so easy breezy and just left me not very worried. It’s not a blood clot. It’s just a cyst. I guess that sometimes that just happens. Why am I so emotional?” She noted during her quick visit to the hospital, doctors informed her she was having some contractions. "I don’t know what contractions feel like," she elaborated. "So I’m so curious about first-time mamas, like, when do you know? I guess you just know when it’s time and you’re going into labor, which I’m not… So, yeah, that’s the baby update. She’s doing amazing.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo Kristen Doute said she was 'so emotional' while in the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Doute reiterated she was emotional in a caption over the clip she shared, writing, “I’m so emo right now. I have the best doctors in the world and all the women at Cedars are so incredible. The new and unknown can be intimidating but I’m really glad I got to see where we will be in 6 weeks or so!” Doute initially announced her baby news with fiancé Luke Broderick in November 2024. "After our pregnancy loss last year, we decided to start trying in early 2024," Doute told People at the time. "I knew my age could be a factor in conceiving, so Luke and I discussed going for an extra push, a little help." "In late summer, we decided to meet with a fertility specialist to learn about our options and what could be the next step if we decided to go that route,” she continued. “The next month was a whirlwind — getting educated on fertility, and eventually hormone shots and preparing my body for IUI (intrauterine insemination).”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kristendoute/Instagram Kristen Doute is 33 weeks pregnant.