Janet Jackson Stuns in Body-Hugging Lace Gown During Rare Red Carpet Appearance: Photos

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Janet Jackson brought elegance to the red carpet while making a rare appearance in Beverly Hills. The "All For You" singer, 60, attended the Dancers Against Cancer's Gala of the Stars on Thursday, October 22, benefiting dancers, choreographers, and their loved ones affected by cancer.

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Janet Jackson Flaunted Her Curves in Body-Hugging Dress

Source: MEGA Janet Jackson presented Missy Elliot with the Dancers Against Cancer's Icon Award.

Jackson turned heads on the red carpet in a high-neck, floor-length gown featuring lace and scalloped detailing throughout. She wore her honey-blonde hair in swept-back voluminous waves, completing the look with elegant teardrop earrings and glamorous makeup. The Poetic Justice actress attended the event to present Missy Elliot with the organization's Icon Award.

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Janet Jackson Performed in Singapore Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Janet Jackson performed in Singapore for the first time in 10 years earlier this month.

Other celebrities in attendance included JoJo Siwa, Carmen Electra, Tori Spelling, Hilaria Baldwin, Sasha Farber and Paula Abdul. The high-profile appearance came days after the "Miss You Much" artist performed at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on October 11. The show marked the singer's first performance in Singapore in more than 15 years and featured several of her hits, including "Rock With U" and "Control."

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Janet Jackson Rarely Steps Out Publicly

Source: MEGA Janet Jackson declined to participate in Michael Jackson's 2026 biopic.

Her last red carpet dates back to June at the 2026 BET Awards in Los Angeles, where she rocked a more street-style look. The "Any Time, Any Place" singer opted for pinstripe pants and a black "2Pac" T-shirt layered over a white button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up. Janet made headlines earlier this year when she declined to participate in the 2026 biopic Michael, which documented her younger brother Michael Jackson's life from 1966 to 1988. "I wish everybody was in the movie," her sister LaToya Jackson told Variety in April, noting that Janet "was asked and she kindly declined, so you have to respect her wishes."

Janet Jackson Reportedly Working on Her Own Biopic

Source: MEGA Jaafar Jackson teased that Janet Jackson had 'ideas' of doing her own biopic.