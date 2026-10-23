or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Janet Jackson
OK LogoPHOTOS

Janet Jackson Stuns in Body-Hugging Lace Gown During Rare Red Carpet Appearance: Photos

Photo of Janet Jackson
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson looked ageless while attending a charity function in Beverly Hills.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Janet Jackson brought elegance to the red carpet while making a rare appearance in Beverly Hills.

The "All For You" singer, 60, attended the Dancers Against Cancer's Gala of the Stars on Thursday, October 22, benefiting dancers, choreographers, and their loved ones affected by cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Janet Jackson Flaunted Her Curves in Body-Hugging Dress

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Janet Jackson presented Missy Elliot with the Dancers Against Cancer's Icon Award.
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson presented Missy Elliot with the Dancers Against Cancer's Icon Award.

Jackson turned heads on the red carpet in a high-neck, floor-length gown featuring lace and scalloped detailing throughout.

She wore her honey-blonde hair in swept-back voluminous waves, completing the look with elegant teardrop earrings and glamorous makeup.

The Poetic Justice actress attended the event to present Missy Elliot with the organization's Icon Award.

Article continues below advertisement

Janet Jackson Performed in Singapore Earlier This Month

Photo of Janet Jackson performed in Singapore for the first time in 10 years earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson performed in Singapore for the first time in 10 years earlier this month.

Other celebrities in attendance included JoJo Siwa, Carmen Electra, Tori Spelling, Hilaria Baldwin, Sasha Farber and Paula Abdul.

The high-profile appearance came days after the "Miss You Much" artist performed at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on October 11.

The show marked the singer's first performance in Singapore in more than 15 years and featured several of her hits, including "Rock With U" and "Control."

MORE ON:
Janet Jackson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Janet Jackson Rarely Steps Out Publicly

Photo of Janet Jackson declined to participate in Michael Jackson's 2026 biopic.
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson declined to participate in Michael Jackson's 2026 biopic.

Her last red carpet dates back to June at the 2026 BET Awards in Los Angeles, where she rocked a more street-style look. The "Any Time, Any Place" singer opted for pinstripe pants and a black "2Pac" T-shirt layered over a white button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

Janet made headlines earlier this year when she declined to participate in the 2026 biopic Michael, which documented her younger brother Michael Jackson's life from 1966 to 1988.

"I wish everybody was in the movie," her sister LaToya Jackson told Variety in April, noting that Janet "was asked and she kindly declined, so you have to respect her wishes."

Janet Jackson Reportedly Working on Her Own Biopic

Photo of Jaafar Jackson teased that Janet Jackson had 'ideas' of doing her own biopic.
Source: MEGA

Jaafar Jackson teased that Janet Jackson had 'ideas' of doing her own biopic.

Her nephew Jaafar Jackson, who played the King of Pop in the project, teased in August that his aunt was possibly working on her own project.

"I don't want to speak too early," Jaafar, 30, told GQ Middle East in an interview on August 20. "But Janet has ideas of maybe doing her own film."

The Michael actor hinted that was the reason that Janet declined to be in the 2026 movie, adding, "So having someone portrayed in this and then choosing a different actor for her own is just…"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.