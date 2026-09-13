Michael Jackson's Eldest Son Prince Felt 'Emotional Shock' Watching His Cousin Transform Into Late Singer for 'Magical' Biopic

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Prince Jackson, the eldest son of the legendary Michael Jackson, recently opened up about the biopic depicting his father's life. During an interview with ABC News on April 23, Prince, aged 29, described the film as the “most magical” experience of his life. He expressed his hope that the movie will evoke feelings of nostalgia for those who grew up with The Jackson 5.

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'I Had Not Seen My Father in a Long Time'

Source: MEGA Prince Jackson praised his cousin's portrayal of his late father.

The biopic, which premiered on April 24, stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew and Prince’s cousin. Prince shared that witnessing Jaafar transform into his father was an emotional experience. “The first time that I saw him in person in his hair and makeup was really an emotional shock because I had not seen my father in a long time,” he stated, struggling to maintain his composure. He noted, “Jaafar just embodied him and brought him back in that moment.”

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Prince Jackson 'Inspired' by 'Michael' Biopic

Source: MEGA Prince Jackson said the biopic offered new insight into Michael Jackson's remarkable career.

Prince emphasized that the film aims to reach younger audiences while providing context about Michael Jackson’s rise to stardom. “I hope that it contextualizes the growth and the rise to stardom and the hard work and effort that my father put into [his career],” he said, wanting viewers of all ages to enjoy the film. The production process proved to be enlightening for Prince, who learned more about his father’s journey. He expressed pride in his father's legacy, stating, “I’m just blown away, I’m inspired, I’m very proud.”

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'Jaafar Greatly Exceeded Our Expectations'

Source: MEGA The Jackson family showed support for Jaafar Jackson's performance at the film's premiere.

The reaction from the extended family has reportedly been positive, with several relatives visiting the set. However, notable absences included Paris and Janet Jackson at the film’s recent Los Angeles premiere. Prince noted, “As [a] family, we’re very supportive and we were every bit confident that Jaafar would perform, but I’m happy to say that I think Jaafar greatly exceeded our expectations.”

'Our Goal Was to Tell the Story of Michael'

Source: MEGA Prince Jackson emphasized the importance of portraying his father as a person beyond his superstardom.