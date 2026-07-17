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January Jones Flashes Her Cleavage as She Relaxes by the Pool in Hot Red Swimsuit: Photos

Image of January Jones showed off in recent photos.
Source: MEGA;@januaryjones/Instagram

January Jones showed off in recent photos.

July 17 2026, Updated 12:28 p.m. ET

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January Jones is a vision in red!

The Mad Men alum shared photos on her Instagram as she soaked up the sun poolside in a fitted red swimsuit that showed off her famously toned figure, with her cleavage on full display.

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Red Hot Relaxation

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Image of January Jones looked amazing as she sat on the pool deck.
Source: @januaryjones/Instagram

January Jones looked amazing as she sat on the pool deck.

For the snap, she looked away from the camera as she stretched out on a lounge chair in the shade. She accessorized her flattering red swimsuit with a navy blue baseball cap, sunglasses, fun hoops and gold necklaces.

Throughout the rest of the post, Jones took a dip in the pool, played with her dog and showed off her cleavage once again as she stuck out her tongue for a cheeky selfie.

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Image of One fan told January Jones that she is 'still a fox.'
Source: @januaryjones/Instagram

One fan told January Jones that she is 'still a fox.'

Captioning the post, "Hard to tell who’s on lifeguard duty 🏊🏻‍♀️," her fans ran to the comment section to share their thoughts on the actress' recent post.

"Goddess in Red ❤️❤️❤️," one person said.

Another wrote, "A vision! Way to stay cool!"

A third commented, "Such a beauty."

"Still a fox!" A fourth told her.

A fifth gushed, "So stunning🔥."

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'I Feel Comfortable in My Skin'

Image of January Jones opened about wanting to feel 'strong' after giving birth to her son.
Source: @januaryjones/Instagram

January Jones opened about wanting to feel 'strong' after giving birth to her son.

The actress has been candid over the years about how she maintains her physique, crediting Pilates, Lagree and barre workouts for keeping her toned well past 40.

“I feel comfortable in my skin,” the 48-year-old actress told Shape.

She continued, “After I had my son, Xander, I wanted to feel strong because my body had changed so much...I started doing barre classes, and after that I took regular private Pilates lessons. Then a friend told me about Lagree Pilates. I’ve been doing it two to four times a week for the past year now...I feel like I look better naked."

Image of January Jones shared she likes being in a workout class with people that 'push' her.
Source: @januaryjones/Instagram

January Jones shared she likes being in a workout class with people that 'push' her.

"Being strong is important as you get older. I want to look and feel as young as I possibly can," Jones added.

The X-Men star confessed, “Lagree is quite difficult, but I’ve found that it’s the only thing that really makes me feel stronger, and I’m loving it. The music is good, and there’s always a different routine, so it doesn’t get boring. There are 10 of us in the class, and I like having women on both sides of me to push me. When I did the private Pilates lessons a couple of years ago, I just saw myself getting lazy with it because there wasn’t that drive for competition."

"For me, that’s what’s motivating. If there’s someone strong next to me, I definitely want to up my game. I find myself looking forward to it more than I’ve ever looked forward to a workout,” she concluded.

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