Hot at 47! January Jones' Sizzling Photos Prove Age Is Just a Number

Article continues below advertisement

Slim and S---

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones flaunted her abs in the Instagram update.

Aging looks pretty on January Jones! The 47-year-old Mad Men star looked half her age in an Instagram post she shared on August 23, showing her rocking a two-piece bikini from JUILLET. She paired the summery look with sunglasses from CELINE. "Only cause it's a heat wave..." she captioned the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Thirst Trap!

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones set pulses racing when she ditched her bra in the racy snaps.

Jones let her nipples do the talking as she flashed them in a white satin slip dress in an August 5 photoset. The Last Man on Earth star complemented her sultry ensemble with a knitted cardigan from The Knotty Ones, a blue baseball cap from Conner Ives and a gold chain necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

Bold and Nude

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones is a mom-of-one.

"Knees are weak, sleep is sweaty, attitude petty… never let my strength leave me," Jones captioned a sizzling photo of herself in a skimpy nude bikini. Although she posed inside a dimly lit bathroom, her phone clearly captured her abdominal muscles and toned figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Sneak Peek!

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones often posts bikini photos online.

The X-Men: First Class actress seemingly found the fountain of youth as she flaunted her chiseled abs by lifting her long-sleeved sweatshirt. Her low-rise jeans allowed her shredded core to steal the spotlight, leaving her followers craving for more. She wrote, "Pants and mkup ❗️."

Article continues below advertisement

Red Hot

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram The actress relaxed in the backyard of her Los Angeles home.

Jones enjoyed the hot weather outdoors, putting her washboard abs on full display in a red and white striped bikini. She amped up the look with a red baseball cap and sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Solo Day

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones playfully posed for the camera while modeling the skimpy bikini.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The American Wedding actress displayed her phenomenal physique in all angles in a two-piece bikini. She also wore a straw hat and sunglasses for added protection during the sun-soaked outing. "It may be time to get my swimwear out of the attic, but this will do for now," she teased her fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Short Hair, Don't Care!

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram She simply put a black heart emoji in the caption.

Wearing a black string bikini from Marysia, Jones paraded her ripped midriff in the backyard of her Los Angeles home. She perfected the look with cat-eyed sunglasses, a gold necklace with a heart pendant from Ivy Diamond Cole Jewelry and earrings from DEMARSON New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Eye-Popping!

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones rocked a bright red bikini top in the snap.

In a July 2022 upload, Jones gave a zoomed-in view of her cleavage in a red bikini top with a tie-front detail. She added a punch of style by accessorizing with aviator-style sunglasses and gold necklaces. "Time for a book by the 🏖 I'm reading Red Comet by Heather Clark, how about you?" she asked her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Elevating the Look

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones previously dated Ashton Kutcher and Jason Sudeikis.

The Unknown star displayed her hourglass figure in a striped cropped top and plain black bikini bottoms with a high-leg design in June 2022. Jones shared, "Progress report: feelin good and limber again! Just a couple holes in my knee, stitches out later today 💃🏼."

Article continues below advertisement

Bikini Goddess

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones never revealed the identity of her son's biological father.

Jones shook up social media with a daring shot in May 2022. In the scandalous update, she showcased her beach-ready body in a strapless bandeau bikini top and high-waisted bottoms with lace-up details, accessorizing with sunglasses and a gold necklace. "Gonna be another pasty girl summer 🌞," she captioned the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Looking Good and Young

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones and her son attended the 18th annual SeaChange Summer Party in July.