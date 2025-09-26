Hot at 47! January Jones' Sizzling Photos Prove Age Is Just a Number
Sept. 26 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Slim and S---
Aging looks pretty on January Jones!
The 47-year-old Mad Men star looked half her age in an Instagram post she shared on August 23, showing her rocking a two-piece bikini from JUILLET. She paired the summery look with sunglasses from CELINE.
"Only cause it's a heat wave..." she captioned the upload.
Thirst Trap!
Jones let her nipples do the talking as she flashed them in a white satin slip dress in an August 5 photoset. The Last Man on Earth star complemented her sultry ensemble with a knitted cardigan from The Knotty Ones, a blue baseball cap from Conner Ives and a gold chain necklace.
Bold and Nude
"Knees are weak, sleep is sweaty, attitude petty… never let my strength leave me," Jones captioned a sizzling photo of herself in a skimpy nude bikini.
Although she posed inside a dimly lit bathroom, her phone clearly captured her abdominal muscles and toned figure.
Sneak Peek!
The X-Men: First Class actress seemingly found the fountain of youth as she flaunted her chiseled abs by lifting her long-sleeved sweatshirt. Her low-rise jeans allowed her shredded core to steal the spotlight, leaving her followers craving for more.
She wrote, "Pants and mkup ❗️."
Red Hot
Jones enjoyed the hot weather outdoors, putting her washboard abs on full display in a red and white striped bikini. She amped up the look with a red baseball cap and sunglasses.
Solo Day
The American Wedding actress displayed her phenomenal physique in all angles in a two-piece bikini. She also wore a straw hat and sunglasses for added protection during the sun-soaked outing.
"It may be time to get my swimwear out of the attic, but this will do for now," she teased her fans.
Short Hair, Don't Care!
Wearing a black string bikini from Marysia, Jones paraded her ripped midriff in the backyard of her Los Angeles home. She perfected the look with cat-eyed sunglasses, a gold necklace with a heart pendant from Ivy Diamond Cole Jewelry and earrings from DEMARSON New York.
Eye-Popping!
In a July 2022 upload, Jones gave a zoomed-in view of her cleavage in a red bikini top with a tie-front detail. She added a punch of style by accessorizing with aviator-style sunglasses and gold necklaces.
"Time for a book by the 🏖 I'm reading Red Comet by Heather Clark, how about you?" she asked her followers.
Elevating the Look
The Unknown star displayed her hourglass figure in a striped cropped top and plain black bikini bottoms with a high-leg design in June 2022.
Jones shared, "Progress report: feelin good and limber again! Just a couple holes in my knee, stitches out later today 💃🏼."
Bikini Goddess
Jones shook up social media with a daring shot in May 2022. In the scandalous update, she showcased her beach-ready body in a strapless bandeau bikini top and high-waisted bottoms with lace-up details, accessorizing with sunglasses and a gold necklace.
"Gonna be another pasty girl summer 🌞," she captioned the upload.
Looking Good and Young
Jones slipped into a one-piece swimsuit from TA3 in a November 2021 post. The daring swimwear featured a deep V-neckline that exposed her décolletage, turning up the style.
She wrote, "Still gonna rep 🤶🏻 in this heat."