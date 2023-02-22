Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump Subpoenaed, Dragged Back Into Dad Donald's Business Over January 6 Riots
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been officially subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith as the investigation into the January 6 insurrection rages on.
The couple, who previously served as senior advisors to Donald Trump during his time as President of the United States, is being subpoenaed in relation to 45 and his alleged allies' attempts to overturn the 2020 election results after cries of fraud rocked the country.
Along with the fashion designer, 41, and the business investor, 42 — who were both in the White House the day of the Capitol riots — Smith also recently called for former Vice President Mike Pence and ex Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to come to court amid the bombshell investigation.
Ivanka and Jared also both previously testified in the congressional committee regarding the January 6 incident.
They have yet to publicly address this new subpoena.
This comes shortly after OK! reported that texts and emails from news mogul Rupert Murdoch, as well as several prominent Fox News hosts and political commentators, surfaced slamming Donald's allegations that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.
Emails from Rupert calling the 45th president's claims "damaging" and "really crazy stuff" were made public during Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion dollar lawsuit against Fox.
Private text messages from conservative television personalities Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham also came up in the filing, with both of them admitting that they didn't trust pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who had also been hard at work declaring fraud had occurred in the 2020 election.
"Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy [Giuliani]," Laura wrote in one of the messages, with Tucker replying, "It’s unbelievably offensive to me. Our viewers are good people and they believe it."
ABC reported that Ivanka and Jared had been subpoenaed.
