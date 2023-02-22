Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump Subpoenaed, Dragged Back Into Dad Donald's Business Over January 6 Riots

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been officially subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith as the investigation into the January 6 insurrection rages on.

The couple, who previously served as senior advisors to Donald Trump during his time as President of the United States, is being subpoenaed in relation to 45 and his alleged allies' attempts to overturn the 2020 election results after cries of fraud rocked the country.