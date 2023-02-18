Texts Reveal Fox Boss Rupert Murdoch Called Donald Trump's Election Fraud Claims 'Really Crazy'
Despite their allegedly conservative leanings, Rupert Murdoch and other popular Fox News hosts expressed their doubts about Donald Trump's insistence that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him.
Recently released texts, emails and other evidence connected to the Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion dollar lawsuit against Fox and associated cable networks revealed the high profile personalities admitting they were skeptical on whether or not election fraud actually occurred.
Murdoch, who currently serves as a Fox Corp. chairman, called Trump's accusations "really crazy stuff" and "damaging" in a November 2020 email made public on Thursday, February 16, discussing both the former president and then-lawyer Rudy Giuliani's declarations of fraud.
Along with the ex-prez, a pro-Trump attorney by the name of Sidney Powell was also spouting election fraud claims at the time. Messages from Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham surfaced in the lawsuit, with both of them noting they were hesitant to trust the lawyer.
"Sydney [sic] Powell is lying," Carlson wrote in one text to his producer.
Ingraham also messaged Carlson about the situation, noting, "Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy [Giuliani]," with Carlson replying, "It’s unbelievably offensive to me. Our viewers are good people and they believe it."
- Smackdown: Kimberly Guilfoyle Adamant Ex Gavin Newsom Will Run For President Against Donald Trump: 'Father-In-Law & Ex-Husband'
- Nikki Haley Didn't Get Former Boss Donald Trump's 'Blessing' Before Announcing Presidential Run: 'I Didn't Ask'
- Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Spend Time With His Kids Despite Contenious Relationship With Ivanka Trump
Throughout the lawsuit, Fox Corp. has maintained that despite reporting the allegations of election fraud, the network "fulfilled its commitment to inform fully and comment fairly" on the situation.
"There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan," Fox said in a Thursday, February 16 statement on the case.
Fox News reported the texts and emails from Carlson and Ingraham.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!