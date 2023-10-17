7 of Jason Aldean's Most Controversial Moments: Infidelity to 'Try That in a Small Town' Music Video Scandal
Jason Aldean Cheated on Jessica Ussery
Jason Aldean filed for divorce from his wife of 11 years, Jessica Ussery, on April 26, 2013, citing irreconcilable differences. It came a year after his cheating scandal was exposed.
The country singer found himself in hot water when he was spotted kissing American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr – now his wife – in a Hollywood bar while he was still married to the other of his two children, Keely and Kendyl.
He issued an apology statement on Facebook and said he was working on it privately with his family.
"The truth is that I screwed up," he began his post. "I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar. I left alone, caught the bus to our next show and that's the end of the story. I ultimately ended up embarrassing my family and myself."
Jason wed Brittany on March 21, 2015, and they now share two children.
Jason Aldean Said Female Singers Sounded the Same
In a September 2015 interview with The Washington Post, the "Got What I Got" singer weighed in on female singers in the country world.
"I feel like a lot of times female singers, to me, when they're singing – and I'll probably kick myself for saying this – a lot of times, it just seems like I can't distinguish one from the other sometimes if I just listen to them, you know?" Jason stated. "A lot of times they just sound really similar to me."
He mentioned that women like Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert are the only ones who sound different.
He Wore Blackface When He Dressed as Lil Wayne
Amid Jason's skyrocketing fame in 2015, he faced more backlash when he dressed as Lil Wayne for Halloween that year.
He donned a red bandana and braided hair wig, and he also wore a blackface to "complete" the look.
He Broke COVID-19 Protocols
The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer made headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic after breaking several protocols and sharing controversial remarks.
In July 2020, Jason and his family visited Disney World and posed for a photo sans face masks. One user asked him about the coverings, and he clarified that they only took them off for the picture and wore them again afterward.
He again faced heat in October 2021 when he spoke up about California's vaccine mandates.
"So let me get this straight! It is no longer our decisions as parents (or free Americans) to make decisions about our kids, Gavin Newsom makes those decisions for us now??" he wrote on Instagram.
Jason and Brittany Aldean's Controversies
Brittany got embroiled in a controversy when she posted a makeup tutorial where she thanked her parents for not changing her gender when she went through her "tomboy phase."
Maren Morris responded and wrote about being so easy "not to be a scumbag human." The issue also affected Jason, who lost his PR team after what happened.
In October 2021, he suffered backlash for defending his wife after Brittany posted photos wearing an "Anti Biden Social Club" shirt.
Jason declared he would never apologize for his beliefs and supported his wife instead.
Jason Aldean Trolled Maren Morris
Jason welcomed his guests at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. When he was about to introduce one of the surprise guests, he quipped that it might be Morris.
His comment did not impress the crowd, who booed him afterward.
Jason Aldean Released the Music Video of 'Try That in a Small Town'
Jason's latest backlash happened after the release of the music video for "Try That in a Small Town."
The promotional clip in question features him performing in front of a courthouse while depicting protestors as violent. Viewers accused him of inciting violence in the video and slammed him for creating it.
Jason issued a statement debunking the claims that the track is pro-lynching. He also did not apologize and opted to explain the track's meaning instead.
"My political views have never been something I've hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this country don't agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least one day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to – that's what this song is about," part of his statement read.