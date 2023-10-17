7 of Jason Aldean's Most Controversial Moments: Infidelity to 'Try That in a Small Town' Music Video Scandal

Jason Aldean filed for divorce from his wife of 11 years, Jessica Ussery, on April 26, 2013, citing irreconcilable differences. It came a year after his cheating scandal was exposed.

The country singer found himself in hot water when he was spotted kissing American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr – now his wife – in a Hollywood bar while he was still married to the other of his two children, Keely and Kendyl.

He issued an apology statement on Facebook and said he was working on it privately with his family.

"The truth is that I screwed up," he began his post. "I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar. I left alone, caught the bus to our next show and that's the end of the story. I ultimately ended up embarrassing my family and myself."

Jason wed Brittany on March 21, 2015, and they now share two children.