Jason Aldean Gets Dropped From PR Firm As Wife Brittany Faces Backlash For Transphobic Comments

Jason Aldean has been let go by his longtime PR firm after his wife, Brittany Aldean, ignited major backlash with her recent social media comments that were seen as transphobic by many.

"Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom's core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason," Tyne Parrish, co-owner of Nashville-based The GreenRoom, said on Thursday, September 1.