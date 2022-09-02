Jason Aldean Gets Dropped From PR Firm As Wife Brittany Faces Backlash For Transphobic Comments
Jason Aldean has been let go by his longtime PR firm after his wife, Brittany Aldean, ignited major backlash with her recent social media comments that were seen as transphobic by many.
"Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom's core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason," Tyne Parrish, co-owner of Nashville-based The GreenRoom, said on Thursday, September 1.
"We aren't the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music," Parrish added.
Some other clients of the company include country stars such as Brett Young, Dierks Bentley, and Rascal Flatts.
The decision comes just days after Brittany claimed her words were "taken out of context." She had perviously stated, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase."
Jason has had his share in the controversy too. Responding to his wife's controversial Instagram clip, Jason thanked his in-laws by saying, "Lmao!! I'm glad they didn't too, cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."
The star was also quick to use the attention for some publicity for her brand. "Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it," she wrote before announcing her "new barbie inspired line."
Singer and songwriter Cassadee Pope had earlier called out Brittany on her comments. "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," Pope wrote on Twitter on August 26. "But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."
Brittany tried to defend her stance by insisting that people who let children undergo gender surgery are advocating for children's "genital mutilation. Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they're willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren't old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of their actions."
Parrish spoke about the PR firm's decision to release the singer while talking to Billboard.