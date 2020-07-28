“They’ve learned to have faith and never give up!”

That’s how one friend described to OK! the king of country music, Jason Alden, and his marriage to former American Idol star Brittany Kerr.

From the outside looking in, Aldean seems to have it all. He’s worth a whopping $80 million, he’s been married to Kerr for five years, and he’s a father of four.

But behind closed doors, the chart-topping country star, 43, is said to have told pals that he experienced his fair share of hardship and heartache on his wild ride to the top.

“People would be shocked to know about the things he’s been through,” an insider told OK!.

“Jason has some demons, but he came out the other side — and friends say he’s a better man for it.”

Back in 2012, the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer was notoriously caught on camera making out with now-wife Brittany, 32, at an L.A. bar while still married to his high school sweetheart, Jessica Useery, 40.

The fallout was intense, and outraged fans turned their backs on him.

“Jessica had supported Jason’s music career and paid the bills working at a bank,” explained the insider. “She didn’t deserve that.”

A humiliated Aldean apologized publicly and privately but the damage was done. He and Useery ended their 12-year union in 2013 — and two years later, he wed Kerr.

The crooner faced another setback in October 2017, when a mass shooting took place while he was performing at a Las Vegas music festival. Aldean came out unwounded, but 58 people were killed.

“He realized how precious life is and how quickly it can be taken away,” said the insider, who claims it was in those terrifying moments that Aldean vowed to always be the best man he can be.

“It hasn’t been easy, but friends say Jason’s slowly climbed his way back to the top. He has a loving family, supportive fans and an amazing career. He knows how lucky he is, and he’ll never take that for granted.”