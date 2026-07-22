Jason Alexander Apologizes to Courtney Stodden Over Controversial Comedy Sketch: 'I Truly Regret It'

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Jason Alexander is speaking out with an apology to Courtney Stodden over a controversial comedy sketch filmed in 2012. On Tuesday, July 21, Stodden, who married Doug Hutchison when she was just 16 years old, reposted a screenshot from an episode of The Donny Clay Show. The now-31-year-old reality star appeared on the program alongside Hutchison at the time. During another segment of the episode, Alexander “rubbed” a phone against Stodden's chest while she was wearing a red bikini as part of the sketch.

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Source: Funny Or Die Jason Alexander issued a public apology to Courtney Stodden, saying he ‘truly regrets’ his role in the 2012 comedy sketch.

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After the photo resurfaced, Alexander addressed the incident and expressed remorse for his actions. "Looking back at the comedy sketch in which Ms. Stodden and I participated in 2012, I completely agree that it was inappropriate and I truly regret it,” he shared with TMZ.

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Source: emily georgina/Youtube

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Stodden Reflects on the Experience

Source: Funny Or Die Courtney Stodden revisited the resurfaced clip, explaining how differently she views the incident now that she is an adult.

Alexander's statement comes after Stodden opened up about how the sketch has stayed with her over the years. “I was 17 years old in this photo,” she began in the caption. “The older I get, the more impossible this is to understand. During this comedy sketch, Jason Alexander repeatedly rubbed his phone across my b------ while saying there was ‘no signal’ in my head but ‘plenty of signal’ in my chest. She added, "Later in the sketch, he joked that when I turned 18 he’d like to take me behind the couch and ‘have his way’ with me.” Stodden also pointed to another detail that continues to trouble her. “IMDb credits him as one of the writers of the episode. As an adult, that fact has become harder — not easier — for me to understand. I was a minor. I didn’t have the legal power to decide whether I wanted to participate. The contracts were signed by adults. The paycheck went to Doug. The production moved forward. I was the only child in the room. I felt so alone,” she explained.

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Stodden Calls for Stronger Child Marriage Laws

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden said she was a minor during filming and believes the adults involved failed to protect her.

The reality star went on to explain why she continues to speak publicly about her experience, saying she hopes it leads to better protections for minors. “Looking back now, I don’t see comedy. I see a 17-year-old girl whose body became part of an adult joke. People still say, ‘You chose to be there.’ Legally, I couldn’t make those decisions for myself. That’s the point. I can’t change what happened to me but I can ask myself: How did so many adults look at a minor and decide this was acceptable? That’s exactly why I speak out today. Children deserve laws that protect them. They shouldn’t have to become adults before realizing the law should have protected them all along,” she concluded.

Looking Back on Her Marriage

Source: MEGA The model married Doug Hutchison in 2011 when she was 16 years old.