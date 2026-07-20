or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jason Bateman
OK LogoNEWS

Jason Bateman Recalls 'Drunk and Disorderly' Arrest in Monaco After Getting 'Rocked' on 'Cheap Champagne' and Gambling at Casinos

Photo of Jason Bateman
Source: MEGA

Jason Bateman reminisced on a night of partying that led to a run-in with the authorities.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 20 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jason Bateman recalled a wild night in Monaco that ended with him in handcuffs.

"I was arrested in Monaco for being drunk and disorderly, in a nice little leopard outfit fresh from the casinos," Bateman, 57, said during the Monday, July 20, episode of his "SmartLess" podcast. "All banged up on cheap champagne and a pocket full of chips. Just got rocked."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: SmartLess/YouTube

Jason Bateman told the story about his arrest on the 'SmartLess' podcast.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jason Bateman Revealed 'Drunk and Disorderly' Arrest in Monaco

Photo of Jason Bateman and Will Arnett seemingly bumped heads after a question about Arnett's ex Amy Poehler.
Source: MEGA

Jason Bateman and Will Arnett seemingly bumped heads after a question about Arnett's ex Amy Poehler.

Bateman's co-hosts, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, laughed at the confession, joking the arrest's description was the future name of his biography.

Despite being known for their candid humor on the podcast, the Arrested Development costars hit an awkward moment last month due to a question about Arnett's ex-wife, Amy Poehler.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Bateman and Will Arnett Shared Awkward Podcast Moment

Photo of Will Arnett accused Jason Bateman of asking the question about his ex for 'clicks.'
Source: MEGA

Will Arnett accused Jason Bateman of asking the question about his ex for 'clicks.'

The drama kicked off during the June 22 episode of the podcast when Bateman asked Arnett, 56, a personal question about the Blades of Glory actress, 54.

"Will, did you ever poo in front of Amy?" Bateman asked during the episode.

Arnett put a direct stop to the conversation and accused Bateman of "looking for clicks."

"Are you trying to get something that we can click around?" he continued.

MORE ON:
Jason Bateman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Will Arnett Refused Questions About Ex-Wife Amy Poehler

Photo of Will Arnett and Amy Poehler were married from 2003 till their 2011 separation, finalizing their divorce nearly five years later.
Source: MEGA

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler were married from 2003 till their 2011 separation, finalizing their divorce nearly five years later.

Bateman tried to rephrase the question in hopes of getting an answer, asking again, "I always forget people listening to this. Wait, but hang on. You were married to her, had two kids. You guys never went to the bathroom in front of each other?"

Arnett was not amused by the follow-up and refused to reveal any information about his ex.

"I'm sorry. The question is, did I poo in front of Amy?" he continued. "And you're saying that I don't have manners? What are you talking about?"

Amy Poehler Was Going to Be 'Outraged' by Jason Bateman's Comments

Photo of Will Arnett and Amy Poehler are parents to two teenage sons.
Source: MEGA

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler are parents to two teenage sons.

Though Bateman stood by his interest in Arnett's personal life, insisting it "was a good question," Arnett rejected the explanation.

"It's not a good question. I refuse to answer it. I refuse to answer that. It's none of your f------ business," the actor fired back.

In addition, the comedian claimed Poehler would be "outraged" by Bateman's comments.

Arnett and Poehler separated in 2012 after nine years of marriage. They share two teenage sons, Archie and Abel. Since finalizing their divorce in 2016, the exes have maintained a close friendship built on co-parenting, with Arnett praising Poehler as a trusted confidante and devoted mother.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.