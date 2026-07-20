Jason Bateman Recalls 'Drunk and Disorderly' Arrest in Monaco After Getting 'Rocked' on 'Cheap Champagne' and Gambling at Casinos
July 20 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET
Jason Bateman recalled a wild night in Monaco that ended with him in handcuffs.
"I was arrested in Monaco for being drunk and disorderly, in a nice little leopard outfit fresh from the casinos," Bateman, 57, said during the Monday, July 20, episode of his "SmartLess" podcast. "All banged up on cheap champagne and a pocket full of chips. Just got rocked."
Jason Bateman Revealed 'Drunk and Disorderly' Arrest in Monaco
Bateman's co-hosts, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, laughed at the confession, joking the arrest's description was the future name of his biography.
Despite being known for their candid humor on the podcast, the Arrested Development costars hit an awkward moment last month due to a question about Arnett's ex-wife, Amy Poehler.
Jason Bateman and Will Arnett Shared Awkward Podcast Moment
The drama kicked off during the June 22 episode of the podcast when Bateman asked Arnett, 56, a personal question about the Blades of Glory actress, 54.
"Will, did you ever poo in front of Amy?" Bateman asked during the episode.
Arnett put a direct stop to the conversation and accused Bateman of "looking for clicks."
"Are you trying to get something that we can click around?" he continued.
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Will Arnett Refused Questions About Ex-Wife Amy Poehler
Bateman tried to rephrase the question in hopes of getting an answer, asking again, "I always forget people listening to this. Wait, but hang on. You were married to her, had two kids. You guys never went to the bathroom in front of each other?"
Arnett was not amused by the follow-up and refused to reveal any information about his ex.
"I'm sorry. The question is, did I poo in front of Amy?" he continued. "And you're saying that I don't have manners? What are you talking about?"
Amy Poehler Was Going to Be 'Outraged' by Jason Bateman's Comments
Though Bateman stood by his interest in Arnett's personal life, insisting it "was a good question," Arnett rejected the explanation.
"It's not a good question. I refuse to answer it. I refuse to answer that. It's none of your f------ business," the actor fired back.
In addition, the comedian claimed Poehler would be "outraged" by Bateman's comments.
Arnett and Poehler separated in 2012 after nine years of marriage. They share two teenage sons, Archie and Abel. Since finalizing their divorce in 2016, the exes have maintained a close friendship built on co-parenting, with Arnett praising Poehler as a trusted confidante and devoted mother.